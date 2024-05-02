The lineup of Develop:Brighton speakers for this year’s conference keeps growing, with a couple of excellent figures now announced for the show. We’ve also got the fully finalized schedule, too, so you can see which talks you can attend across the event.

The latest keynote is ‘Supporting Indies and Creativity in Game Development,’ by Shuhei Yoshida and Greg Rice of Sony Interactive Entertainment – Rice is the lead curator for Day of the Devs while consulting at Sony. He worked as head of PlayStation Creators, looking after the company’s relationship with indie and free-to-play games.

Shuhei Yoshida is the previous President of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Worldwide Studios and now works with indies on the PlayStation platforms. These two key figures share their insights from their careers after working with developers from all over the world.

They will talk about what makes a game good, what challenges can arise for developers, along with how to avoid making mistakes with lessons they’ve learned. You can find out what time their presentation happens at the link below.

Develop:Brighton’s finalized schedule is here, allowing conference-goers to properly set out their itinerary and catch as many talks as they can. Click here for the full program. There are over 100 sessions taking place during Develop this year, which runs from July 9-11, at the Hilton Brighton Metropole hotel.

Tickets are on sale now. You can get your tickets here.

