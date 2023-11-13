New Nintendo Switch games coming 2023 and 2024

Our list of the best new Switch games is here to cover the amazing games you can expect in 2023, so you can learn all about the biggest and best games coming to the Nintendo console over the coming months. It’s not all blockbusters though, as Switch is the indie machine at the moment, and it’s only going to get better.

While a few titles on the list are purely speculative, we’re sure an absolute truckload of cracking new Nintendo Switch games will reach the console in 2023. We’re also including a few games we expect to see later in the year, but we’re just excited to talk about them regardless!

So, let’s tuck into our picks for the biggest upcoming Switch games coming in 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy – November 14

Like many of you, I simply can’t wait to get my acceptance letter to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Heck, I’ve even taken to sleeping under the stairs to make sure it arrives. In Hogwarts Legacy, you’re in the unprecedented position of starting life at the famous establishment as a fifth-year student. While here, you can attend classes, explore the world, and unravel a sinister plot. For those wondering, yes I’m a Slytherin, and, of course, I intend to use the Dark Arts.

Witchbrook – TBC

An upcoming indie pixel RPG from Chucklefish, Witchbrook describes itself as a ‘spellbinding social RPG’. With its stunning, isometric pixel art world full of mystery and charm, Witchbrook sees you move into the seaside town of Mossport as its newest resident witch. Enroll into Witchbrook College and discover the peaks and pitfalls of school life, as you master spells, make friends, and maybe even find love, in this magical game that blends Stardew Valley with Kiki’s Delivery Service and Harry Potter.

Hollow Knight: Silksong – TBC

It’s a real game we promise! It feels like a joke at this point, but we do know that Hollow Knight: Silksong exists. 2022 saw a little bit more footage as an Xbox showcase over the summer gave us another slither of information with about 30 seconds of footage, It also seemed to reaffirm the fact that Hollow Knight: Silksong is actually coming out soon.

An early 2023 release feels pretty spot-on to us now. Maybe even a reveal in one of the early Nintendo Directs of the year? Who knows, but we can’t wait to finally explore the story of Hollow Knight’s Hornet for ourselves when the Hollow Knight Silksong: release date is eventually unveiled.

Haunted Chocolatier – TBC

I haven’t been as excited for a game as I am for Haunted Chocolatier in a long time. Currently, in production from the visionary creator of Stardew Valley, this title is set to see you hang up the old hoe and pickaxe and take up the sweet business of confectionary creation. We still don’t know all too much about this one, or really what to expect, but if there’s any developer who deserves our trust, it’s ConcernedApe.

Metroid – TBC

Sometimes, you just have to believe. Look, I’ve given up on waiting for my dad to come back from getting cigarettes, but I still hold out hope that the Metroid franchise is alive and well, and we’re eventually going to see Metroid Prime Trilogy/Remake and/or Metroid Prime 4 on the Switch. Metroid Dread brought the space-based series to the Switch in spectacular fashion, and hopefully, it was laying the groundwork for what’s to come.

It would make sense to reintroduce gamers to the 3D titles with a Prime remake first, and I think like many people, I hope that Metroid Prime 4 now appears on more powerful Switch hardware honestly. The idea of finally playing Metroid Prime 4 on the elusive Switch Pro, or dare I say a Switch 2 (Switch Advance, Super Switch, who knows?!) might sound like a pipe dream, but the title is still coming, and Nintendo will never stop making hardware. A Metroid fan can dream, and I hope 2023 is truly the year that Samus returns.

There you have it, our list of the biggest new Switch games coming soon. We know there are many, many, more great titles on the way as well as a few surprises, but that’s our picks for the biggest and best. If you’ve just picked up a Switch and are looking for even more amazing games to play, be sure to check out our guide to the best Switch games to make the most out of your handy hybrid device.