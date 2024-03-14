Ahead of Develop:Brighton’s 2024 event, we’ve now got a look at the lineup of speakers and roundtables available to attend. There are topics spanning almost every facet of the gaming industry, so there’s something for everyone.

You can check out the entire lineup on the Develop Conference page here, but we’ll outline some of our picks below so you can fill up your schedule ahead of time. The available talks and roundtables cover a wide variety of topics relating to making and advertising video games, such as art and design, business, audio, LGBTQ+ inclusion, environmental issues, coding, and so much more.

Some of the sessions we’re looking forward to are The Weird Science of Creature Design by Molly Heady-Carroll, Future-Proofing Game Dev: Upcoming Trends and Strategies by Edward Bennett, an Unreal Engine specialist and educator, Designing a Safer Gaming Environment: How Developers Can Mitigate Real-Life Threats by Sharon Fisher of Keywords Studios, and the LGBQTIA+ roundtable with Ladell Smith of Auroch Digital and Brynmor Richards of Super Rare Games.

There’s also a larger session with writers from across the industry, including Charles Cecil MBE and Dr Jackie Mulligan, that provides tips and insights on narrative design and writing in games.

We highly recommend checking out as many sessions as you can. If you’re interested in attending Develop:Brighton this year on July 10 and 11, you can attend the in-person expo for free or grab a ticket for the online sessions. You can use code GHENPC for 10% off, and if you book before April 10, you get the super early bird rates. Find out more on the Develop site here.

On top of these fantastic sessions, you can catch the Indie Showcase finalists and the Develop:Star Awards as part of the conference.

It’s likely that there will be some excellent indie games and perhaps some new Nintendo Switch games on show here, so don’t miss out.