Entries for the Develop:Star Awards 2024 now open

Calling all developers, artists, and anyone involved with the gaming industry – entries for the Develop:Star Awards are now open for 2024, so you can nominate your favorite coworkers – or yourself – to stand a chance of winning.

You can enter at the Star Awards site here and submit your entries for nominations. A panel of industry experts will judge and shortlist entrants, and then we’ll find out who made it in the spring. After that, there’s an industry vote to find the winners.

There are 22 categories in total that are open for nominations across categories like best mobile game and best studio. Entries are open until 12 PM on April 3, 2024. We find out who the lucky winners are at the Develop:Star Awards show during Develop:Brighton, on July 10, 2024.

The different award categories don’t just celebrate the best game releases but also shine a light on those who work behind the scenes with awards for game design, voice acting, technology, and best studio. Develop also awards for diversity and sustainability, highlighting those who show a true commitment to their cause.

Last year, God of War Ragnarok scooped up the best game, best narrative, and best audio awards in one fell swoop – perhaps another big release from the last year will sweep the board. Meanwhile, Black Salt Games of Dredge fame won the award for best small studio.

For more information on the award show, the conference, and how to submit nominations, head to Develop’s site here.

We’re fans of Develop as they help to show recognition for some of the best indie games available and the best mobile games you can play.

