Get spooky with the Disney Dreamlight Valley Halloween decor

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Halloween event is upon us, giving you a great reason to check in on your enchanting valley. It’s the most spooktacular time of year (the best time of year if you ask us). You get to dress up, get some candy, decorate your valley in lovely autumnal colors, and drive yourself crazy hearing the dist distant falsetto tones of Mariah Carey.

The most recent Disney Dreamlight Valley update introduced Timone and Pumba and given how much these two like creepy crawlies – even if it’s because they eat them – we can’t help but think they’re the perfect addition to the valley this time of year. Though perhaps Scar’s debut in October 2022 is still the most fitting spooky season debut in Disney Dreamlight Valley so far.

If this isn’t your first foray into Halloween in DDV, you likely already know what tricks and treats await you, including some frightening decor. The pieces on offer are fantastic and really set the tone for some Halloween fun, though it’s not exactly obvious how to complete the various duties of the Trick or Treat event.

When is the Disney Dreamlight Valley Halloween event?

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Halloween event is already underway, commencing on October 23 and running until October 31, giving you a whole week of spooky vibes.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Halloween items

There are some new duties for you to complete, all of which reward you with some great décor and goodies this Halloween. Knowing what to do can be a bit ambiguous, so we break down the duties and rewards for you below. You can also get a bunch of goodies by completing duties for The Night Show star path – a great idea if you want to be a rock star for Halloween.

Sugar Rush

Objective: eat 15/30/45 candy

eat 15/30/45 candy Reward: happy Jack-O’-Lantern, mischievous Jack-O’-Lantern, friendly Jack-O’-Lantern

Trick or Treat

Objective: give gifts to ten different villagers

give gifts to ten different villagers Reward: Mickey Mouse pumpkin

Villainy Wears Many Masks

Objective: wear a mask (any that show up in the mask category of the wardrobe)

wear a mask (any that show up in the mask category of the wardrobe) Reward: purple trick-or-treater’s bounty

Stockpiling Pumpkins

Objective: harvest 100 pumpkins (you can purchase pumpkin seeds at Goofy’s stall in the Forgotten Lands)

harvest 100 pumpkins (you can purchase pumpkin seeds at Goofy’s stall in the Forgotten Lands) Reward: pumpkin stack

Eat a three-course Halloween Meal

Objective: eat one red, blue, and green candy from the buckets in the Plaza

eat one red, blue, and green candy from the buckets in the Plaza Reward: green trick-or-treater’s bounty

Note that when you complete these duties, the Halloween décor rewards appear in your furniture inventory without notifying you, so just open decorating mode and get vilifying your valley!

We hope you get all the treats you can from this Disney Dreamlight Valley event. If you need even more help in this magical Disney game, check out our Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes list.