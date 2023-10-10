Current and next Disney Dreamlight Valley update

If you’re a fan of DDLV, you’ve got plenty of reasons to rejoice. The valley is set to keep on expanding and inviting in fresh faces, as well as squashing any problematic bugs, with consistent Disney Dreamlight Valley updates. So, if you want to keep on top of all the latest news and upcoming content, be our guest and read on, as we make a note of every stop on the Disney Dreamlight Valley roadmap.

Now, let’s explore the magical world of the current and upcoming Disney Dreamlight Valley updates.

What’s the current Disney Dreamlight Valley update?

The current Disney Dreamlight Valley update is Enchanted Adventure, which introduces both Belle and the Beast from the iconic animated 1991 film, Beauty and the Beast. But that’s not all – you also get to explore the new Beauty and the Beast realm, based on the Beast’s magical castle. Of course, this brings with it a whole bunch of exciting, Beauty and the Beast-inspired furniture and craftable items, too!

What’s the current Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path?

It’s time for some festive frights, as the Haunted Holiday Star Path is here – just in time for spooky season.Whether you fancy dressing up as Jack Skellington or Oogie Boogie, there’s something for you – and there’s even some cute outfits for other villagers, like a jumpsuit for Stitch and a pirate costume for Donald. What’s not to love?

What’s the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update?

All we know about the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update right now is that it’s coming in 2023, and brings with it new characters and a new Royal Tool for you to use in the valley. We got this information from the official Disney Dreamlight Valley 2023 content roadmap that you can see in the upcoming content section below.

Based on this roadmap and last year’s update patterns, we presume this update will drop around late November to early December, and will feature plenty of festive features for the holiday season.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley updates so far

September 13, 2023 – Enchanted Adventure update

Enchanted Adventure update July 19, 2023 – DreamSnaps update

DreamSnaps update June 6, 2023 – the Remembering

the Remembering April 5, 2023 – Pride of the Valley

Pride of the Valley February 16, 2023 – A Festival of Friendship

A Festival of Friendship December 6, 2022 – Missions in Uncharted Space

Missions in Uncharted Space October 19, 2022 – Scar’s Kingdom

Disney Dreamlight Valley roadmap and upcoming content

The official Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter brings us a fresh roadmap for 2023, detailing some of the exciting content to come over the next few months. Here’s a glimpse at what to expect.

Late 2023

New characters

New frontiers

Multiplayer

A new tool

…and more!

You can read the full blog post about the new roadmap on the official Disney Dreamlight Valley website.

Are the Disney Dreamlight Valley updates free?

During early access, all updates and content expansions are free. However, when the game goes free to play in the future, we believe that the realms, expansions, and/or new characters may be sold as paid DLC.

