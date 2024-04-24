Daisy Duck makes her dazzling debut in Disney Dreamlight Valley update

Spring has truly sprung, because we’re being gifted with a whole bunch of brand-new Disney Dreamlight Valley content in the coming weeks. With a totally free content update coming to the base game, as well as Act II for the paid A Rift In Time Expansion Pass, plus a boatload of exciting new shop items and cosmetics, Disney Dreamlight Valley is gearing up for a jampacked summer.

The next free content update coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley is called “Thrills & Frills”, and will be available to all players on all platforms on May 1, 2024. Plus, if that wasn’t magical enough, “The Spark of Imagination”, Act II of A Rift In Time, is on its way on the very same day.

The Valley is definitely going to be filled with its usual dose of magic and wonder, and we’re super excited to jump in and experience all of the new content, especially since the much-loved Daisy Duck is finally making her debut as the newest villager on the scene!

In the “Thrills & Frills” update, you’ll get to embark on a brand new Friendship Quest with Daisy Duck, where you’ll need to utilize all of your fashion and creative expertise to be rewarded with your own boutique. Once you’ve established yourself as the Anna Wintour of Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll get to unlock new items to customize, plus friends will be able to browse your garments, too.

The multiplayer element of the game will also be updated and improved with the new update, so activities like fishing, gardening, cooking, and taking selfies can be a two-person activity. For those who purchased the A Rift In Time expansion, you’ll be gifted with Act II, “The Spark of Imagination”, and will be tasked with learning more about the mysteries of the Eternity Isle with another new pal, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. As you journey through the Eternity Isle, you’ll eventually be able to upgrade your Royal Hourglass, so you can get your hands on brand-new decorations and Scramblecoin figurines.

We’re also super excited about the season’s Star Path and Premium Shop, because there are going to be some thrilling new additions in celebration of all things Disney Parks. The Star Path will introduce iconic theme park rides like Magic Carpets of Aladdin and the Alien Swirling Saucers, plus new clothing items and Dream Styles for the newest villager, Daisy Duck, and Minnie Mouse.

There’s so much to look forward to in these huge updates from Disney Dreamlight Valley, and we’re as jazzed as you are at the introduction of Daisy Duck. We’ll see you in the Valley on May 1st, but if you just can’t wait, make sure you check out absolutely everything we know about the new Disney Dreamlight Valley update, as well as all the currently available Disney Dreamlight Valley codes.