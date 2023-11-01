Ah, Disney Dreamlight Valley on Nintendo Switch, a truly magical place that draws you in, showing off a whole new world that you can’t help but love, one that’s full of wonder, as you do all you can to restore this fixer-upper to its former glory. With the help of these Disney Dreamlight Valley codes, you can get some extra special rewards. No matter whether you’re Janear, Jafar, Ja-wherever you are, your heart will go on in this special place.
If you need even more help in this magical world, you can always check out our Disney Dreamlight Valley characters, Disney Dreamlight Valley seaweed, Disney Dreamlight Valley realms, Disney Dreamlight Valley fish, Disney Dreamlight Valley mushrooms, and Disney Dreamlight Valley clay guides.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase codes
Here are the codes from the Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase:
- DDVBALLOON – free balloon arch furniture
- DDVHEADBAND – free Mickey Mouse headband
Be sure to snap them up quick, because they won’t be around for long!
Disney Dreamlight Valley codes
Active codes:
- AUTUMNBUNDLE – two pampas grass jugs, two bountiful marigold baskets, autumn wreath, and autumn harvest pennants (new!)
- PRIDE20231 – pride gleam tee
- PRIDE20232 – pride illuminate tee
- PRIDE20233 – pride shine tee
- PRIDE20234 – pride shimmer tee
- PRIDE20235 – pride glow tee
- PRIDE20236 – pride radiate tee
- PRIDE20237 – pride bright tee
- PRIDE20238 – pride dazzle tee
- PIXL – air hockey table, game machine, coin-op game furniture items
Expired codes:
- FOFSOUVENIR
- FOFCRAFTYKIT
- FOFCATCHDAY
- FOFSURPRISEKIT
- FOFTROPHY
- FOFGLITTER
- FOFSUCCESS
- FOFLOGEMS
- FOFLOSHARD
- GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM
What are Disney Dreamlight Valley codes?
Disney Dreamlight Valley codes provide you with in-game goodies courtesy of the developer, Gameloft, though it’s yet to release any. However, a redeem code option in the game indicates that they’re on the way.
How do I redeem Disney Dreamlight Valley codes?
While there are no Disney Dreamlight Valley codes yet, this is how you redeem them:
- Fire up Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Hit select
- Go to settings
- Head to the ‘Help’ tab
- Tap redemption code
- Enter your code
- Hit enter
- Enjoy your freebies!
There you have it, everything we know about Disney Dreamlight Valley codes. For more magic, you should make these Disney games part of your world.