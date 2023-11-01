Disney Dreamlight Valley codes

With our Disney Dreamlight Valley codes guide, you can make your valley the place to be on Nintendo Switch, alongside your pals Mickey and Goofy

Disney Dreamlight Valley codes: a character with Goofy being silly in the background
Disney Dreamlight Valley

Ah, Disney Dreamlight Valley on Nintendo Switch, a truly magical place that draws you in, showing off a whole new world that you can’t help but love, one that’s full of wonder, as you do all you can to restore this fixer-upper to its former glory. With the help of these Disney Dreamlight Valley codes, you can get some extra special rewards. No matter whether you’re Janear, Jafar, Ja-wherever you are, your heart will go on in this special place.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase codes

Here are the codes from the Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase:

  • DDVBALLOON – free balloon arch furniture
  • DDVHEADBAND – free Mickey Mouse headband

Be sure to snap them up quick, because they won’t be around for long!

Disney Dreamlight Valley codes

Active codes:

  • AUTUMNBUNDLE – two pampas grass jugs, two bountiful marigold baskets, autumn wreath, and autumn harvest pennants (new!)
  • PRIDE20231 – pride gleam tee
  • PRIDE20232 – pride illuminate tee
  • PRIDE20233 – pride shine tee
  • PRIDE20234 – pride shimmer tee
  • PRIDE20235 – pride glow tee
  • PRIDE20236 – pride radiate tee
  • PRIDE20237 – pride bright tee
  • PRIDE20238 – pride dazzle tee
  • PIXL – air hockey table, game machine, coin-op game furniture items

Expired codes:

  • FOFSOUVENIR
  • FOFCRAFTYKIT
  • FOFCATCHDAY
  • FOFSURPRISEKIT
  • FOFTROPHY
  • FOFGLITTER
  • FOFSUCCESS
  • FOFLOGEMS
  • FOFLOSHARD
  • GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM 

What are Disney Dreamlight Valley codes?

Disney Dreamlight Valley codes provide you with in-game goodies courtesy of the developer, Gameloft, though it’s yet to release any. However, a redeem code option in the game indicates that they’re on the way.

How to redeem Disney Dreamlight Valley codes in the game's menu

How do I redeem Disney Dreamlight Valley codes?

While there are no Disney Dreamlight Valley codes yet, this is how you redeem them:

  • Fire up Disney Dreamlight Valley
  • Hit select
  • Go to settings
  • Head to the ‘Help’ tab
  • Tap redemption code
  • Enter your code
  • Hit enter
  • Enjoy your freebies!

