Ah, Disney Dreamlight Valley on Nintendo Switch, a truly magical place that draws you in, showing off a whole new world that you can’t help but love, one that’s full of wonder, as you do all you can to restore this fixer-upper to its former glory. With the help of these Disney Dreamlight Valley codes, you can get some extra special rewards. No matter whether you’re Janear, Jafar, Ja-wherever you are, your heart will go on in this special place.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase codes

Here are the codes from the Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase:

DDVBALLOON – free balloon arch furniture

– free balloon arch furniture DDVHEADBAND – free Mickey Mouse headband

Be sure to snap them up quick, because they won’t be around for long!

Disney Dreamlight Valley codes

Active codes:

AUTUMNBUNDLE – two pampas grass jugs, two bountiful marigold baskets, autumn wreath, and autumn harvest pennants (new!)

– two pampas grass jugs, two bountiful marigold baskets, autumn wreath, and autumn harvest pennants (new!) PRIDE20231 – pride gleam tee

pride gleam tee PRIDE20232 – pride illuminate tee

pride illuminate tee PRIDE20233 – pride shine tee

pride shine tee PRIDE20234 – pride shimmer tee

pride shimmer tee PRIDE20235 – pride glow tee

pride glow tee PRIDE20236 – pride radiate tee

pride radiate tee PRIDE20237 – pride bright tee

pride bright tee PRIDE20238 – pride dazzle tee

pride dazzle tee PIXL – air hockey table, game machine, coin-op game furniture items

Expired codes:

FOFSOUVENIR

FOFCRAFTYKIT

FOFCATCHDAY

FOFSURPRISEKIT

FOFTROPHY

FOFGLITTER

FOFSUCCESS

FOFLOGEMS

FOFLOSHARD

GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM

What are Disney Dreamlight Valley codes?

Disney Dreamlight Valley codes provide you with in-game goodies courtesy of the developer, Gameloft, though it’s yet to release any. However, a redeem code option in the game indicates that they’re on the way.

How do I redeem Disney Dreamlight Valley codes?

While there are no Disney Dreamlight Valley codes yet, this is how you redeem them:

Fire up Disney Dreamlight Valley

Hit select

Go to settings

Head to the ‘Help’ tab

Tap redemption code

Enter your code

Hit enter

Enjoy your freebies!

There you have it, everything we know about Disney Dreamlight Valley codes. For more magic, you should make these Disney games part of your world.