The Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour power level is over 9,000

The free-to-attend Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour instant transmissions into Los Angeles on January 27-28, with panels on exciting projects and fun activities.

The fourth Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour is just around the corner, and features the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals, Dragon Ball Super Card Game World Championship, panels that showcase Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and Dragon Ball Daima, and a slew of other fun activities for you to participate in.

As for the mobile offerings, you can visit the Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle booth for a free keychain. Then head to the Dragon Ball Legends booth to participate in a PvP event and pick up a smartphone ring after battling against other players three times.

If you check in at every booth and then head to the goal point, you can even nab a snazzy free water bottle that features Vegeta and Goku as Super Saiyans. Our Dragon Ball Legends download guide can help you get hyped for the big event.

When is Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2024?

The Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour is on January 27-28, 2024, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. You can check out the official website for more details and also sign up for a Bandai Namco ID so that you can participate in the stamp rally.

