Dragon Ball Legends is an action-packed card battler that allows you to pit all of your favourite heroes and villains from the popular anime and manga series against each other. With help from our Dragon Ball Legends tier list, you will soon know who to put in your team and also find out how to reroll if you don’t manage to get the character you want from the start.

So, without any further delay, let’s get into our Dragon Ball Legends tier list.

Dragon Ball Legends tier list – Z rank

UL Super Saiyan God SS Kaioken Goku (Yellow)

SP Perfect Cell (Purple)

SP Final Form Frieza (Blue)

UL Super Gogeta (Blue)

SP Angel Golden Frieza (Green)

SP Android #17 & SP Android #18 (Red)

SP LL Final Form Frieza: Full Power (Yellow)

SP Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta (Green)

Dragon Ball Legends tier list – S rank

SP Super Vegito (Purple)

SP Jiren: Full Power (Purple)

SP Super Saiyan God SS Goku & Vegeta (Purple)

SP LL Super Saiyan Gohan (Yellow)

SP 1st Form Frieza (Purple)

SP Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta (Green)

SP Gamma 1 (Green)

SP LL Super Saiyan Trunks (Adult) (Blue)

Dragon Ball Legends tier list – A rank

Sp Whis (Purple)

SP Final Form Frieza: Full Power (Yellow)

SP Otherworld Super Saiyan Goku (Yellow)

SP God of Destruction Beerus (Blue)

SP Zamasu: Goku Black (Assist) (Green)

SP Gamma 2 (Blue)

SP Super Saiyan Gohan (Youth) (Purple)

Sp Chilled (Purple)

Sp 1st Form Freiza (Green)

SP Majuub (Yellow)

UL Omega Shenron (Red)

SP Super Saiyan God SS Evolved Vegeta (Yellow)

SP Boujack (Red)

SP Super Saiyan 4 Goku (Yellow)

SP Vados (Green)

SP Super Saiyan Bardock (Blue)

SP Super Saiyan 2 Youth Gohan (Red)

SP Super Saiyan Trunks (Teen) (Yellow)

SP LL Bardock (Yellow)

SP Super Saiyan God SS Goku (RoF) (Red)

SP Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta (Blue)

SP Half Corrupted Fusion Zamasu (Red)

SP LL Vegeta (Red)

SP Demon King Piccolo (Yellow)

SP Android #17: DBS (Yellow)

SP Super Saiyan Goku (Bird) (Yellow)

SP Fusion Zamasu (Purple)

SP Android 21: Evil (Purple)

EX Gohan & Trunks (Youth) (Green)

SP God of Destruction Toppo (Green)

Dragon Ball Legends tier list – B rank

SP Final Form Frieza: DBS (Red)

SP Super Saiyan God SS Gogeta (Yellow)

SP Super Saiyan Kid Goten (Purple)

SP Piccolo (Yellow)

SP Fused with Nail Piccolo (Red)

SP Kaioken Goku (Green)

SP Super Saiyan Rose Goke Black (Red)

SP Super Saiyan 3 Goku (Green)

SP Broly (Green)

SP Buu: Kid (Green)

SP Super Saiyan 4 Goku (Purple)

SP Buu: Kid (Blue)

SP Majin Buu: Good (Green)

SP Android #21 (Blue)

SP Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta (Future)(Purple)

SP Goku (Coat) (Purple)

SP Super Gogeta (Red)

EX Android #17 (Red)

SP Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black (Purple)

SP Toppo (Blue)

SP Super Saiyan 3 Goku (Purple)

SP Adnoid #18 (Green)

SP Angry Goku (Blue)

SP Super Saiyan Broly: Full Power (Blue)

SP Android #18 (Yellow)

SP Android #21 (Red)

EX Dyspo (Green)

EX Toppo (Yellow)

Sp Metal Cooler (Green)

SP Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta (Red)

SP Broly: Cheelai (Assist) (Blue)

SP Super Saiyan Vegeta (Yellow)

SP Super Saiyan Berserk kale (Red)

EX Jiren (Blue)

SP Metal Cooler (Red)

SP Super Janemba (Purple)

SP Demon King Piccolo (Aged) (Purple)

SP Vegeta (Yellow)

SP Final Form Frieza (Yellow)

SP Nappa (Blue)

SP Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Goku (Blue)

SP Super Saiyan 3 Goku (Blue)

SP God of Destruction Beerus (Green)

EX Gokua (Blue)

SP Bergamo (Red)

SP Super #17 (Green)

SP Super Saiyan Teen Gohan (Blue)

SP Android #18: DBS (Blue)

SP Super Sayan God SS Vegito (Blue)

SP Goten (Kid) Yellow)

SP Super Trunks (Green)

Dragon Ball Legends tier list – C rank

SP Baby Vegeta (Green)

SP Bardock (Red)

SP Broly: Cheelai (Assist) (Blue)

SP Broly: Fury (Red)

SP Final Form Frieza: Full Power (Yellow)

SP Full Power Boujack (Purple)

SP Fusion Zamasu (Purple)

SP Gogeta (Blue)

SP Gohan (Green)

SP Goku Black (Yellow)

SP Golden Frieza (Green)

SP Great Saiyaman 1 & 2 (Assist) (Red)

SP Hit (Yellow)

SP King of the Demon Realm Dabura (Blue)

SP Legendary Super Saiyan Broly (Blue)

SP Perfect Cell (Yellow)

SP Saiyan Saga Goku (Blue)

SP Super Baby 2 (Blue)

SP Super Full Power Saiyan 4 Goku (Green)

SP Super Janemba (Red)

SP Super Kaioken Goku (Green)

SP Super Saiyan 4 Goku (Purple)

SP Super Saiyan Broly (Yellow)

SP Super Saiyan God SS Goku (Red)

SP Super Saiyan Goku (Red)

SP Super Saiyan Goku (RoC) (Green)

SP Super Saiyan Gotenks (Red)

SP Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black (Red)

SP Super Saiyan Teen Trunks: Battle Armor (Red)

SP Super Saiyan Trunks (Adult) (Rage) (Yellow)

SP Super Saiyan Vegeta (Yellow)

SP Super Saiyan Youth Gohan (Yellow)

SP Syn Shenron (Yellow)

SP Teen Trunks (Purple)

SP Turles (Yellow)

SP Vegeta (Super Saiyan) (Blue)

SP Vegito (Purple)

SP Vegito (Yellow)

SP Wasteland Bandit Yamcha (Green)

How do I perform a Dragon Ball Legends reroll?

There are a couple of ways to perform a Dragon Ball Legends reroll, we’ve included step-by-step instructions for the easiest way below.

Close Dragon Ball Legends

Delete all game data from your phone

This can be done by heading to Settings – Apps – Dragon Ball Legends – Clear data

Open Dragon Ball Legends again, complete the tutorial, and try to summon again

