With the game finally leaving early access on PC, the Fabledom Switch release date is in sight. The indie game has already sold over 150k copies during early access and boasts over 2.8k positive reviews, so we can’t wait to give it a go ourselves on console.

Indie studio Grenaa Games first launched Fabledom in early access in April 2023 and has consistently updated it with new features and improvements since then, creating the cozy city-builder game we see in version 1.0. You might not consider city builders to be a cozy genre as they’re sometimes incredibly stressful, but Fabledom’s laid-back approach and fantasy setting sets it apart from other, more strategy-intensive games out there.

Fabledom blends classic city-building mechanics and resource management with leadership aspects from games like Age of Empires, romance and relationship options, and a whimsical fantasy setting with literal flying pigs. All of these features coupled with the immensely positive feedback from early access are even more impressive when you learn that Grenaa Games is a two-person dev team and Fabledom is its first game.

Fabledom Switch release date speculation

According to publisher Dear Villagers, Fabledom is due to hit the Nintendo Switch and other consoles in Q3 of 2024, so we can look forward to getting our hands on it just before peak cozy games season in September. You can also pre-order a physical edition via the Merge Games website if you’re so inclined.

That’s everything we know so far about the Fabledom Switch release date. We’ll update this page as soon as we know more. For now, check out our list of the best fantasy games for more tales from far-off lands. Alternatively, befriend a different magical pig by claiming some Coin Master free spins.