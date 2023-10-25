The best city builder games 2023

Who doesn’t want to play the best city builder games on Switch and mobile, right? There’s something so inherently satisfying about building a city. Like some sort of mega-Tetris, the idea of slotting together buildings and maintaining the day-to-day challenges of a city is both fascinating and fun. Honestly, I could have been an architect I reckon, if it wasn’t for all the studying, and being smart, and the cost. So instead let’s dive into some games you can afford, and play today, no degree required.

It's time to get on with our guide to the best city builder games on Switch and mobile.

Cities: Skylines – Switch

Well, this one is a bit on the nose, isn’t it? Cities: Skyline is a deep and incredibly addictive city builder where you can make the marvelous metropolis of your dreams. This granular simulation game gives you so much control, allowing you to optimize and manipulate the education systems, healthcare, and many other elements to better balance your city’s economy.

The Switch port sacrifices a bit of visual clarity, but being able to play this incredibly rich sim on the go is well worth it. Developer Colossal Order has optimized the UI incredibly well for Switch, and there’s even Pro Controller support so you can feel the rumble of machinery as you erect your latest skyscrapers. Cities: Skyline on Switch also includes both the After Dark and Snowfall DLC packs. so that’s plenty of building bang for your buck.

Steamworld Build – Switch

Alright, this is a slightly pre-emptive pick, but we have actually played and absolutely loved this entry in our Steamworld Build preview. Plus, the Steamworld Build release date isn’t far away at all, so you’d better get saving. Developer Thunderful (previously Image & Form) is well recognized for taking concepts and adding a layer of quirky personality to them, and then delivering a stellar game along the way. Steamworld Dig 1&2, Steamworld Heist, Steamworld Quest… all bangers. Well, they are if you ask us.

Steamworld Build brings across all of the depth, charm, and smart optimization that the Steamworld franchise is famous for. You balance your city-building abilities above ground with a surprisingly deep (sorry) mining side of the game, as you send units to explore the depths and earn the very elements you need to continue building above ground. It looks great, feels very addictive, and we can’t wait to relax over the holidays with another charming Steamworld entry.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 – Switch

Don’t judge a book by its cover, and don’t look at Dragon Quest Builders 2 and assume it’s Minecraft with silly JRPG outfits. I mean, it is that, but it’s also so much more. DQB2 takes the mining formula and adds so many smart quality-of-life upgrades that it makes going back to Minecraft feel like a chore. Plus, a lovely storyline propels the narrative and slowly introduces more tasks, building tools, and areas for you to explore.

On top of just being able to build your basic blocky barrack, as you explore the narrative and visit multiple islands, you befriend the people you meet along the way and bring them back to your home, building a cute community as you progress. You get farm animals, plenty of different building types, some really funny Dragon Quest-themed furniture, and the wholesome feeling of providing refuge for some waifs and strays. There’s a lengthy demo for Dragon Quest Builders 2, so give it a tickle and see if it’s for you. Forgive the sluggish intro, we promise it opens up fairly quickly!

Civilisation VI – Switch and mobile

The king, the legend, the G.O.A.T. of city-building sim games. As the French band Justice once sang… “Civilization.” That’s right Justice, what else is there to say? Well, Civ 6 is the latest iteration of the long-running franchise, and it brings along years of smart upgrades, challenges, and attention to detail that many other sim games can never hope to match.

Build your own personal empire and try to fend off the forces of encroaching countries. Develop tools and resources quickly, and soon you can overpower your foes with the smartest weapons this side of Tyrion using green flames on some pirate boats. What’s more, the extensive Switch port includes scenario packs based on Vikings, Poland (dobry, dobry!), Australia, and Persia. If you’re planning on conquering soon, be sure to check out our Civ 6 tier list first.

Townscaper – Switch and mobile

Let’s bring things down a notch, with a minimalist city-builder that’s more about vibes than vigorous architectural action. In Townscaper there are no goals, no tasks, no time limit, and definitely no enemies. Your job is just to build. Either use a controller or tap the screen to plop some buildings into an empty water-based void, and before long you’re making the adorable city of your dreams.

It’s not quite as granular as you might expect, but you can still create towns with varying degrees of tiers, you can swap colors, and even make cute little awnings and balconies. Whether you play on Switch or mobile, this is a cheap and cheerful way to spend a few hours, and it’s especially a lovely and very peaceful way to gain some calm and exert some control when the world feels a little bit too much. Check out our Townscaper review for more information.

Minecraft – Switch and mobile

Yeah, I know, this isn’t quite a city-builder, but technically you can build a city if you want to – as long as you have a month to spare. In Minecraft, your ability is only as big as your ambition, and you can create cities, countries, or even the entire world of Westeros (second Game of Thrones mention klaxon). You can choose survival if you want to brave the elements and tackle those dreaded creepers, and there’s something so thrilling about cobbling together your very first tiny little home.

However, if you just want to build me up, buttercup, then slap that bad boy onto creative and start building like God that one week. Enjoy unlimited resources, the insane depth of Redstone and other interactive elements, and plenty of real estate. Plus, you can watch the mountain of Minecraft YouTube videos to get some tips and even set up a server to share a game world with your pals. Yes, it’s a meme at this point, but there’s a reason Minecraft became the biggest game in the world. If this weary 34-year-old man can still unwind with a pickaxe, then you can give it a go as well.

The Simpsons: Tapped Out – mobile

I refuse to even entertain the idea that there’s anything in the world that isn’t improved by adding The Simpsons. My childhood skateboard? It had Bart on it, and it ruled. My t-shirt? You’d better believe it, The Simpsons are there making me look rad. GTA? Nah, The Simpsons Hit & Run shows Homer and the crew can make everything better. My parents’ divorce? Cheers Homer, we got through it together.

Anyway, uuhhh, The Simpsons: Tapped Out is a free-to-start city-builder, where you create your own approximation of Springfield. Use currency known as donuts to build Moe’s Tavern, Springfield School, the famous tire fire, and much more. We will say, be careful, as while it’s addictive and very fun, The Simpsons: Tapped Out often feels designed to frustrate you into spending money, and purchase options go as high as the hundreds in an obvious attempt to harpoon those elusive mobile gaming whales. Still, if you can resist the urge, there’s so much to love here.

There you go, folks! That’s all we have for our guide to the best city builder games on Switch and mobile. If you just can’t get enough of that wonderful Duff (or video games), you can also read our argument for The Simpsons: Hit and Run remake now.