Get cozy in couture with the Fashion Dreamer winter update

The weather’s getting chillier so the Fashion Dreamer winter update is here to help you bundle up against the harsh elements. This free content update adds a range of new features and seasonal events to the Switch dress-up game.

Of course, the first major addition coming to the Fashion Dreamer winter update is the introduction of new clothing patterns and Muse parts to help you spruce up your cold-weather outfits. If you find dress-up games without objectives too overwhelming, you’ll love the new limited-time fair feature. These seasonal events set all influencers’ objectives to complete to unlock gacha tickets, hairstyles, Photo Egg frames, and more.

The first fair event is the Fantasy Fair which features a range of ‘butterfly dream’-themed items including winged high heels and wearable butterfly wings. The winter update also includes exciting collaborations with two shoujo manga series from the Japanese magazine Ciào, ‘Naisho No Lily’ by Fujita Hasumi and ‘Shining!’ by Nao Maita. You’ll receive a collaboration t-shirt and Photo Egg frame to celebrate when you log in after the update.

When is the Fashion Dreamer winter update live?

The free Fashion Dreamer winter update launches on December 5, 2023. The official website also says to look out for updates in January and February 2024 featuring new clothing items, features, and limited-time fairs.

That’s everything you need to know about the Fashion Dreamer winter update. If you’re thinking of picking up this dreamy dress-up game, check out our Fashion Dreamer review. We also have a list of Barbie games on Switch and mobile that scratch a similar itch.