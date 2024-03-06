Tommy Hilfiger’s entertainment company, Hilfiger Ventures, today announced its FashionVerse Michael Kors collaboration, the casual fashion game’s first brand integration since its January launch. Renowned mobile game publisher Tilting Point and developer Brandible worked with Hilfiger Ventures to bring FashionVerse to life, which already boasts more than one million downloads since its release.

It’s not often that fashion games get tie-ins with established labels, but FashionVerse’s collaboration with Michael Kors is, according to Hilfiger Ventures, just the first of many “additional high-end fashion and Hollywood brands” planned to join the app. These brands also represent the company’s central values of “body positivity, diversity, and inclusivity,” a feature that players frequently point out in user reviews.

From today, March 6, until March 10, you can experience scenes inspired by the ideal “Michael Kors woman,” ranging from working at the office to going to a photo shoot. Once you complete five challenges as part of the event, you get an exclusive Michael Kors digital handbag to use in your day-to-day gameplay.

“From the start, we loved Hilfiger Ventures’ vision for FashionVerse to become a platform for global brands to create new, accessible, and interactive ways to engage with their fans and customers, and having Michael Kors join as our first integration is proof that we are onto something big,” says Tilting Point CEO Kevin Segalla. FashionVerse is just one of many mobile games in Tilting Point’s portfolio based on existing IP, including the many educational games, such as Barbie DreamHouse Adventures and Hello Kitty Nail Salon, for children managed by the company’s sub-brand Budge.

