The Fendi Pokémon collab has all the Dragonite drip you need

Whether you’re a high-fashion Furfrou or you’ve got garms like Garbodor, every Pokéfan can appreciate the Fendi Pokémon collab. This bold and unexpected collaboration between the beloved creature catcher and the Italian high fashion brand celebrates the iconic Dragonite evolution line that’s been with us for nearly 30 years.

Despite being fan-favorite gen 1 Pokémon, Dragonite and its earlier evolutions don’t often see the spotlight when Pokémon collaborates with other brands. Luckily, Fendi’s collection, made in collaboration with Japanese streetwear legend Hiroshi Fujiwara and Pokémon Go, places the pseudo-legendary dragon front and center.

Cute little Dratini appears on a reimagining of Fendi’s classic Baguette Mini bag, on a subtle backdrop of brown fabric emblazoned with the brand’s double-F logo. You can find some of the collection online including baseball caps, hoodies, and card wallets, but the most exclusive products like an ornately beaded bag featuring the full evolution line are only available in select stores.

Of course, not everyone can afford to spend upwards of $3k on a piece of designer clothing, but still want to get in on the action. Well, luckily for us, Fendi has also created three pieces of avatar clothing for your Pokémon Go character to flaunt. If you head over to our Pokémon Go codes guide, you can unlock a digital version of the white Fendi sweatshirt. To get your hands on the baseball cap and t-shirt, you’ll need to visit a participating store, so click here to find your nearest location.

Commenting on the collection, Fendi’s Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear, Silvia Venturini Fendi, said, “It’s a living history that Hiroshi Fujiwara adds to with both FRGMT and Pokémon; he’s taken our handbags and made them into mini pop monuments.”

So, that’s the Fendi Pokémon collab! If you’re still interested in Dragonite and his friends, check out our guides to the best dragon Pokémon in Pokémon Go and dragon Pokémon weakness.