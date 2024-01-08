The Fendi Pokémon collab has all the Dragonite drip you need

Fendi’s Pokémon collection, made in collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara and Pokémon Go, is blowing the minds (and wallets) of Pokéfans.

Fendi Pokemon: A male and female Pokemon Go avatar standing side by side wearing the Fendi collab items, outlined in white and pasted on a blurred picture of a Fendi Pokemon bag
Whether you’re a high-fashion Furfrou or you’ve got garms like Garbodor, every Pokéfan can appreciate the Fendi Pokémon collab. This bold and unexpected collaboration between the beloved creature catcher and the Italian high fashion brand celebrates the iconic Dragonite evolution line that’s been with us for nearly 30 years.

Despite being fan-favorite gen 1 Pokémon, Dragonite and its earlier evolutions don’t often see the spotlight when Pokémon collaborates with other brands. Luckily, Fendi’s collection, made in collaboration with Japanese streetwear legend Hiroshi Fujiwara and Pokémon Go, places the pseudo-legendary dragon front and center.

Cute little Dratini appears on a reimagining of Fendi’s classic Baguette Mini bag, on a subtle backdrop of brown fabric emblazoned with the brand’s double-F logo. You can find some of the collection online including baseball caps, hoodies, and card wallets, but the most exclusive products like an ornately beaded bag featuring the full evolution line are only available in select stores.

Of course, not everyone can afford to spend upwards of $3k on a piece of designer clothing, but still want to get in on the action. Well, luckily for us, Fendi has also created three pieces of avatar clothing for your Pokémon Go character to flaunt. If you head over to our Pokémon Go codes guide, you can unlock a digital version of the white Fendi sweatshirt. To get your hands on the baseball cap and t-shirt, you’ll need to visit a participating store, so click here to find your nearest location.

Fendi Pokemon: An ornately beaded Fendi Baguette bag featuring Dratini, Dragonair, and Dragonite, shot on a mango backgroundFendi Pokemon: An official photo of a Fendi rectangular bag with two Dragonites on it and white text reading Fenti, as well as a Dratini-themed card holder, on a mango backdropFendi Pokemon: An official photo of a Dragonite drawstring bag taken on a mango setFendi Pokemon: The black Fendi Pokemon hoodie featuring Dragonite and some white text pasted on a mango backgroundFendi Pokemon: The Fendi Pokemon baseball cap featuring Dragonite pasted on a mango background
Commenting on the collection, Fendi’s Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear, Silvia Venturini Fendi, said, “It’s a living history that Hiroshi Fujiwara adds to with both FRGMT and Pokémon; he’s taken our handbags and made them into mini pop monuments.”

So, that’s the Fendi Pokémon collab! If you’re still interested in Dragonite and his friends, check out our guides to the best dragon Pokémon in Pokémon Go and dragon Pokémon weakness.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch and making video essays on representation in games. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.