Dragon Pokémon weakness, resistance, and strength

Do you know what the dragon Pokémon weakness is? You don’t? Well, golly gee, you sure are at the right place to learn all about these fire-breathing beasts. To make the most out of Pokémon such as Garchomp, Dragonite, Rayquaza, and Salamence, you need to understand what the dragon-type weakness is. This also happens to be great information to know should you find yourself in a battle against a dragon-type.

Anyway, onto what you need to know about dragon Pokémon weakness.

What are dragon Pokémon weaknesses?

Dragons are exceedingly weak against their own type. This means that you can kick some serious butt should you get the first hit, but equally, they can demolish any dragon you have just as easily.

Honestly, every Dragon Pokémon out there fits the bill as a counter for dragon-type creatures. However, they’re all susceptible to damage from one another, so we suggest you put your quickest dragon forward, this gives you a good shot at striking first and that will make the difference in who wins and who loses.

What are dragon Pokémon resistances?

Grass, water, electric, and fire Pokémon pose little threat to dragon-types, so should you need a ‘mon to take one for the team and have a pretty good chance of winning, consider a dragon against those four types.

What are dragon Pokémon strengths?

The only type that dragons are super-effective against are their own kind, so should a Dragonite come across a Garchomp, the match is bound to finish quickly, and who wins is likely to come down to who throws the first punch.

