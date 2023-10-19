Pokémon Go promo codes October 2023

Pokémon Go promo codes provide you with essential in-game items and rewards that make your life as a trainer an absolute breeze. The issue is finding them in the first place. That’s where we come in, as we’re going to list all of the latest Pokémon Go codes in this guide so you never have to go anywhere else to get your rewards.

We'll update this guide as often as there are new Pokémon Go codes, so we thoroughly recommend bookmarking this page and checking back often to see if there are any new codes. We'll also remove any expired codes, and list them below, so you don't have to worry about wasting your time with codes that no longer work.

Are there any new Pokémon Go promo codes?

There are no new Pokémon Go promo codes at the moment. Niantic releases them few and far between, and the last time we saw them appear was during the August championships. Check back here again later as we add codes whenever they pop up.

However, For those of you with Amazon Prime, you can access loads of freebies thanks to Prime Gaming this month. Simply follow this link for these goodies in-game:

Greavard Wig Partner Research

If you’re yet to sign up, click the link below for a 30-day free trial, just enough time to pick up those goodies!

Pokémon Go Prime Gaming

For those of you with Amazon Prime, you can access loads of freebies thanks to Prime Gaming this month. Simply follow this link for these goodies in-game:

Incense

Lucky Egg

If you're yet to sign up, click the link below for a 30-day free trial, just enough time to pick up those goodies!

How do I redeem Pokémon Go codes?

There are two different methods of redeeming your Pokémon Go promo codes. Here are the steps to redeem them through the web:

Sign in to Niantic’s website

Enter your Pokemon Go promo code

Push ‘Submit’

The second method is in the app itself if you’re an Android user. Here are the steps:

Tap the Poké ball icon

Head to the shop

Scroll all the way down to the bottom and you’ll see a box that says ‘Enter your promo code’

Press it and then type or paste your code

Enjoy the freebies!

Pokémon Go Daily free boxes

Pokémon Go gives players a box of items every single day at no additional cost. These boxes include a variety of different items ranging from Pokéballs to potions. Be sure to check the store every day to see what is available!

What are Pokémon Go promo codes?

Pokémon Go promo codes are rewards given away by Niantic, often to celebrate specific events in-game. These could be free Poké balls, free potions, or anything really.

How do I get more Pokémon Go promo codes?

Unfortunately, Niantic doesn’t release new Pokémon Go codes very often. Staying up to date by following the official Twitter and Facebook accounts is a good idea, though, and they will also keep you up to date on giveaways. We also update this guide frequently with any new codes, so it’s worth checking back.

