All Xbox Game Pass games on xCloud

Project xCloud is finally available for Android and iOS users, where Microsoft has released over 100 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games to the mobile masses. With a simple download of an Android app or opening the webpage on iOS, you can play many existing Game Pass games no matter where you are, using touch controls or a physical controller.

But exactly which Xbox Game Pass games are available on xCloud and Android right now? Well, Microsoft has a huge wealth of great games on the service now, especially after Microsoft acquired publisher Bethesda, meaning there’s a whole treasure trove of games for you to pick from.

Every XBox Game Pass Ultimate game on mobile

7 Days to Die

A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Short Hike

ANVIL: Vault Breaker

Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition

Amnesia: Collection

Amnesia: Rebirth

Amnesia: The Bunker

Among Us

Arcade Paradise

As Dusk Falls

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Atomic Heart

Astroneer

Back 4 Blood

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts

Banjo-Tooie

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 4

Battlefield V

Battlefield 2042

Battletoads

Ben 10: Power Trip

Besiege Console

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition

Bramble: The Mountain King

Bleeding Edge

Blinx: The Time Sweeper

Bro Force

Broken Age

Call of the Wild: The Angler

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021

Cassette Beasts

Celeste

Chained Echoes

Chicory: A colorful Tale

Chivalry II

Cities: Skylines

Citizen Sleeper

Cocoon

Coffee Talk

Coffee Talk Episode 2

Common’hood

Conan Exiles

Contrast

Cooking Simulator

Costume Quest

Crackdown 3

Cricket 22

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Crossfire X: Operation Catalyst

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Crusader Kings III

Deathloop

Dirt5

Doom

Doom (1993)

Doom 3

Doom 64

Doom Eternal

Doom II (Classic)

Darkest Dungeon

DayZ

Dead Space

Dead Space (2008)

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

Dead by Daylight

Dead Cells

Death’s Door

Deep Rock Galactic

Descenders

Dicey Dungeons

Disc Room

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Dishonored: Definitive Edition

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disneyland Adventures

Dordogne

Dragon Age II

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dragon Age: Origins

Dungeons 4

Ea Sports Fifa 23

Eastern Exorcist

Eastward

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Escape Academy

Exoprimal

Everspace 2

F.I.S.T Forged In Shadow Tech

F1 2021

F1 Manager 2023

Fable Anniversary

Fable II

Fable III

Fae Tactics

Fallout 3

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Fallout: New Vegas

Far Cry 5

Farming Simulator 22

Farworld Pioneers

Figment 2: Creed Valley

Firewatch

Football Manager 2023

Football Manager 2024

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition

Forager

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Motorsport

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery

From Space

Frostpunk: Console Edition

FUGA: Melodies of Steel

Fuzion Frenzy

Gang Beasts

Garden Story

Gears 5

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War 4

Gears of War: Judgement

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Gears Tactics

Generation Zero

Genesis Noir

Ghost Song

Ghostlore

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Goat Simulator

GoldenEye 007

Golf with Your Friends

Gotham Knights

GRID Legend

Gris

Grounded

Guilty Gear Strive

Gungrave G.O.R.E

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Infinite

Halo Wars 2

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor 2

Hi-Fi Rush

High on Life

Hitman

Hitman 2

Hitman 3

Hitman World of Assassination

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Homestead Arcana

Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition

House Flipper

Human Fall Flat

Hypnospace Outlaw

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Infinite Guitars

Injustice 2

Inkulianti (Game Preview)

Insurgency: Sandstorm

Inside

Iron Brigade

It Takes Two

Jetpac Refuelled

Joy Ride Turbo

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Jusant

Just Cause 4

Kameo: Elements of Power

Killer Instinct Definitive Edition

Lapin

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Limbo

Let’s Build a Zoo

Lies of P

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Like a Dragon: Ishin

Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview)

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Loop Hero

Loot River

Lost in Random

Massive Chalice

Maquette

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Mass Effect: Andromeda

McPixel 3

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Medieval Dynasty

Merge and Blade

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Minecraft Dungeons

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Mineko’s Night Market

Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Sandtuary

MLB The Show 23

Monster Sanctuary

Monster Train

Moonglow Bay

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11

Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord

MotoGP 22

My Friend Peppa Pig

My Time At Portia

Naraka: Bladepoint

Need for Speed Heat

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Ni No Kuni II: Revant Kingdom

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

No Man’s Sky

Octopath Traveler

Olija

Omori

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

One Step From Eden

Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outer Wilds

Outriders

Overcooked! 2

Pac-man Museum+

Paradise Killer

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

Peggle 2

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Phoenix Point

PHOGS

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

PowerWash Simulator

Prey

Project Wingman

Psychonauts

Psychonauts 2

Pupperazzi

Quake

Race with Ryan

Rage

Rage 2

Recompile

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Research and Destroy

Ring of Pain

Road 96

Rubber Bandits

Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure

Sable

Scarlet Nexus

Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition

Second Extinction

Secret Neighbor

Serious Sam 4

Shadowrun Returns

Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut

Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition

Shredders

Skate

Skate 3

Skul: the Hero Slayer

Slay the Spire

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Elite 5

Snowrunner

Solasta: Crown of the Magister

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Spacelines from the Far Out

Spelunky 2

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars: Squadrons

Stardew Valley

Starfield

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Stellaris

Subnautica

Subnautica: Below Zero

Super Mega Baseball 3

Superliminal

Supraland

Surgeon Simulator 2

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Tell Me Why

Telling Lies

Terraria

The Anacrusis

The Ascent

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

The Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Evil Within

The Evil Within 2

The Forgotten City

The Good Life

The Gunk

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom

The Long Dark

The Outer Worlds

The Pedestrian

The Procession to Cavalry

The Riftbreaker

The Sims 4

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier

The Walking Dead: Michonne

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Hunter: Call of the Wild

This War of Mine: Final Cut

Tinykin

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Townscaper

Trailmakers

Train Sim World 3

Transformers: Battlegrounds

Trek to Yomi

Tropico 6

Tunic

Turbo Golf Racing

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Two Point Campus

Umerangi Generation Special Edition

Undertale

Undungeon

Unpacking

Unravel Two

Unsighted

Unsouled

Visage

Viva Piñata

Viva Piñata: TIP

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Wasteland 3

Wasteland Remastered

Watch Dogs 2

We Happy Few

Weird West

Windjammers 2

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein Youngblood

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Worms W.M.D.

Wreckfest

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 3

Yakuza 4

Yakuza 5

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

You Suck At Parking

Young Souls

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

How do I adjust my Xbox Game Pass Ultimate touch control layout?

If you want to switch up your touch screen controls to cater to your personal playstyle, just follow these simple steps.

Tap the Xbox icon, located at the top of the screen

Hit the controller icon to the top-right of the screen

Your screen will show two moveable halves of a digital control pad – if you want to relocate them independently, turn off the mirror feature

Pinching allows you to resize, dragging moves them, and holding the outside of the control circles allows you to rotate them

Fiddle around until you’re comfortable. Unfortunately you can’t currently move the buttons independently

What is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the all-inclusive version of Xbox Game Pass. It provides you with over 100 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games you can play across your Xbox, PC, and Android device.

The mobile version, in particular, allows you to stream the entire library to your mobile, eliminating the need for expensive hardware or waiting for a huge download.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate launched for mobile on September 15.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate controller: Which are compatible?

There are a fair few compatible controllers that you can use to play Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games.

Here’s a list of compatible controllers that we know of so far:

Xbox One/Series X controller

DualShock 4

Razer Kishi

Moga XP5-X

8BitDo SN30 Pro

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate price: how much does it cost?

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $14.99/£10.99 per month.

What are the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate devices and system requirements?

Any Android device that supports Android 6.0 or greater and Bluetooth 4.0+ is compatible with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. An iOS version is not planned at this time.

You will also need a 5Ghz Wi-Fi or mobile data connection with a download speed of at least 10Mbs.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate system regions

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has launched in 22 different regions, including:

Austria

Belgium

Canada

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Spain

South Korea

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

United States

