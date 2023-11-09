All Xbox Game Pass games on xCloud

Project xCloud is finally available for Android and iOS users, where Microsoft has released over 100 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games to the mobile masses. With a simple download of an Android app or opening the webpage on iOS, you can play many existing Game Pass games no matter where you are, using touch controls or a physical controller.
But exactly which Xbox Game Pass games are available on xCloud and Android right now? Well, Microsoft has a huge wealth of great games on the service now, especially after Microsoft acquired publisher Bethesda, meaning there’s a whole treasure trove of games for you to pick from.
Every XBox Game Pass Ultimate game on mobile
- 7 Days to Die
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- A Short Hike
- ANVIL: Vault Breaker
- Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition
- Amnesia: Collection
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Amnesia: The Bunker
- Among Us
- Arcade Paradise
- As Dusk Falls
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Atomic Heart
- Astroneer
- Back 4 Blood
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts
- Banjo-Tooie
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield V
- Battlefield 2042
- Battletoads
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Besiege Console
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition
- Bramble: The Mountain King
- Bleeding Edge
- Blinx: The Time Sweeper
- Bro Force
- Broken Age
- Call of the Wild: The Angler
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
- Cassette Beasts
- Celeste
- Chained Echoes
- Chicory: A colorful Tale
- Chivalry II
- Cities: Skylines
- Citizen Sleeper
- Cocoon
- Coffee Talk
- Coffee Talk Episode 2
- Common’hood
- Conan Exiles
- Contrast
- Cooking Simulator
- Costume Quest
- Crackdown 3
- Cricket 22
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- Crossfire X: Operation Catalyst
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- Crusader Kings III
- Deathloop
- Dirt5
- Doom
- Doom (1993)
- Doom 3
- Doom 64
- Doom Eternal
- Doom II (Classic)
- Darkest Dungeon
- DayZ
- Dead Space
- Dead Space (2008)
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Death’s Door
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Dicey Dungeons
- Disc Room
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Disneyland Adventures
- Dordogne
- Dragon Age II
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dungeons 4
- Ea Sports Fifa 23
- Eastern Exorcist
- Eastward
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Escape Academy
- Exoprimal
- Everspace 2
- F.I.S.T Forged In Shadow Tech
- F1 2021
- F1 Manager 2023
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Fae Tactics
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 5
- Farming Simulator 22
- Farworld Pioneers
- Figment 2: Creed Valley
- Firewatch
- Football Manager 2023
- Football Manager 2024
- For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
- Forager
- Fortnite
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Forza Motorsport
- Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery
- From Space
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- FUGA: Melodies of Steel
- Fuzion Frenzy
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Story
- Gears 5
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Judgement
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears Tactics
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir
- Ghost Song
- Ghostlore
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Goat Simulator
- GoldenEye 007
- Golf with Your Friends
- Gotham Knights
- GRID Legend
- Gris
- Grounded
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Gungrave G.O.R.E
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Infinite
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- High on Life
- Hitman
- Hitman 2
- Hitman 3
- Hitman World of Assassination
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homestead Arcana
- Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition
- House Flipper
- Human Fall Flat
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Infinite Guitars
- Injustice 2
- Inkulianti (Game Preview)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- Inside
- Iron Brigade
- It Takes Two
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Jusant
- Just Cause 4
- Kameo: Elements of Power
- Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
- Lapin
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Limbo
- Let’s Build a Zoo
- Lies of P
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
- Like a Dragon: Ishin
- Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Loop Hero
- Loot River
- Lost in Random
- Massive Chalice
- Maquette
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- McPixel 3
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Medieval Dynasty
- Merge and Blade
- Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- Mineko’s Night Market
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Monster Sandtuary
- MLB The Show 23
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonglow Bay
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord
- MotoGP 22
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- My Time At Portia
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Need for Speed Heat
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
- Ni No Kuni II: Revant Kingdom
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
- No Man’s Sky
- Octopath Traveler
- Olija
- Omori
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
- One Step From Eden
- Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2
- Pac-man Museum+
- Paradise Killer
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- Peggle 2
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Phoenix Point
- PHOGS
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- PowerWash Simulator
- Prey
- Project Wingman
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts 2
- Pupperazzi
- Quake
- Race with Ryan
- Rage
- Rage 2
- Recompile
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Research and Destroy
- Ring of Pain
- Road 96
- Rubber Bandits
- Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
- Sable
- Scarlet Nexus
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition
- Second Extinction
- Secret Neighbor
- Serious Sam 4
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition
- Shredders
- Skate
- Skate 3
- Skul: the Hero Slayer
- Slay the Spire
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite 5
- Snowrunner
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
- Spacelines from the Far Out
- Spelunky 2
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Stardew Valley
- Starfield
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stellaris
- Subnautica
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Superliminal
- Supraland
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Tell Me Why
- Telling Lies
- Terraria
- The Anacrusis
- The Ascent
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Forgotten City
- The Good Life
- The Gunk
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
- The Long Dark
- The Outer Worlds
- The Pedestrian
- The Procession to Cavalry
- The Riftbreaker
- The Sims 4
- The Walking Dead
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
- The Walking Dead: Michonne
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Hunter: Call of the Wild
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Tinykin
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Townscaper
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 3
- Transformers: Battlegrounds
- Trek to Yomi
- Tropico 6
- Tunic
- Turbo Golf Racing
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Two Point Campus
- Umerangi Generation Special Edition
- Undertale
- Undungeon
- Unpacking
- Unravel Two
- Unsighted
- Unsouled
- Visage
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: TIP
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- Watch Dogs 2
- We Happy Few
- Weird West
- Windjammers 2
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein Youngblood
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Worms W.M.D.
- Wreckfest
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3
- Yakuza 4
- Yakuza 5
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- You Suck At Parking
- Young Souls
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
How do I adjust my Xbox Game Pass Ultimate touch control layout?
If you want to switch up your touch screen controls to cater to your personal playstyle, just follow these simple steps.
- Tap the Xbox icon, located at the top of the screen
- Hit the controller icon to the top-right of the screen
- Your screen will show two moveable halves of a digital control pad – if you want to relocate them independently, turn off the mirror feature
- Pinching allows you to resize, dragging moves them, and holding the outside of the control circles allows you to rotate them
- Fiddle around until you’re comfortable. Unfortunately you can’t currently move the buttons independently
What is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the all-inclusive version of Xbox Game Pass. It provides you with over 100 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games you can play across your Xbox, PC, and Android device.
The mobile version, in particular, allows you to stream the entire library to your mobile, eliminating the need for expensive hardware or waiting for a huge download.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate launched for mobile on September 15.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate controller: Which are compatible?
There are a fair few compatible controllers that you can use to play Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games.
Here’s a list of compatible controllers that we know of so far:
- Xbox One/Series X controller
- DualShock 4
- Razer Kishi
- Moga XP5-X
- 8BitDo SN30 Pro
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate price: how much does it cost?
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $14.99/£10.99 per month.
What are the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate devices and system requirements?
Any Android device that supports Android 6.0 or greater and Bluetooth 4.0+ is compatible with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. An iOS version is not planned at this time.
You will also need a 5Ghz Wi-Fi or mobile data connection with a download speed of at least 10Mbs.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate system regions
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has launched in 22 different regions, including:
- Austria
- Belgium
- Canada
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Slovakia
- Spain
- South Korea
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- United Kingdom
- United States
