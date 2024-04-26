We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Nintendo forces the removal of its content from Garry’s Mod

Garry’s Mod creator needs to remove all Nintendo content from its workshop, of which more than 25k items come from Fire Emblem alone.

Garry’s Mod’s Nintendo content is on its way out due to a direct order from the Japanese company itself. Facepunch Studios, the developer of Garry’s Mod, has quite the monumental task on its hand, as it sieves through more than 20 years’ worth of content to comply with Nintendo’s request. Seriously, one quick search through the Garry’s Mod Steam workshop and you can see that Pokémon alone has nearly 2,700 pieces of content.

If that sounds like a lot, it isn’t in comparison to the amount of Animal Crossing content on there, clocking in at 18,231 (thanks, Eurogamer). In an official statement on Steam, Facepunch Studios explains that the removal of “certain Nintendo-related items” isn’t an accident, rather that “the takedowns came from Nintendo.”

While losing such content may feel like a blow to a lot of you, the team at Facepunch Studios says “Honestly, this is fair enough. This is Nintendo’s content and what they allow and don’t allow is up to them. They don’t want you playing with that stuff in Garry’s Mod – that’s their decision, we have to respect that and take down as much as we can.”

As the number of Pokémon and Animal Crossing items indicates, it’s a tall order, especially when you consider how many other Nintendo IPs have items on Garry’s mod, including the likes of Mario, Zelda, Pikmin, and Fire Emblem, the latter of which features a staggering 25,651 entries.

So, to help the team speed things along, the Garry’s Mod creators are asking for your help, claiming that “if you want to help us by deleting your Nintendo-related uploads and never uploading them again, that would help us a lot.” It’s a shame that so much content is to be lost, but with how protective Nintendo is of its property, it’s surprising that the company is only now asking to purge its content from Garry’s Mod.

