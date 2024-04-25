I was working in the lab (my living room) late one night, when my eyes beheld a cute sight… Genshin Impact pins, but the characters are ducks. Little, tiny, round ducks. My credit card is no longer safe.

We all know how hard it can be to get good Genshin Impact merch, so we thank Branchii Studio for its collection of silly pins. Don’t get me wrong, everything in this store is adorable but we’re here for one thing – Genshin Impact characters as skrunkly duck designs.

The studio is based in London but sells through Etsy, too – you can find the full range of duck-shaped Hoyoverse pins here, but let’s take a look at some of the best ones. There are 21 in total, and our favorites are the beefy Itto, a smiling Kaveh stealing some bread, a beautiful Raiden with long hair, and a tiny weeny Wanderer holding a knife, just like the protagonist of Untitled Goose Game.

There are some other designs that, in the absolutely nicest way possible, give cute but cursed energy – namely, the large and in charge Alhaitham and a zoomed-in Childe with a widescreen beak. Don’t get me wrong, I still want all of them on my ita bag.

Designer Branchii also has a website with more products, so feast your eyes on adorable prints, notepads, and more featuring our favorite Genshin guys and gals.

Which Genshin characters do you hope to see next? Perhaps the fabulous Fatui member Genshin Impact’s Arlecchino, or Fontaine’s Genshin Impact Wriothesley as a boxer.