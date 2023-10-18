Genshin Impact Wriothesley build

Fellow Teyvatians – we’re finally here. We have a cryo catalyst user and it is Genshin Impact’s Wriothesley. It’s pronounced writhe-zly, by the way. He’s the epitome of emo-chic and is the emissary of solitary iniquity, lord and administrator of the Fortress of Meropide – a prison located in Fontaine’s sea. Fun fact – he’s actually colorblind, as mentioned in the description of a teapot furnishing called the Cerulean Gem. This means there’s every chance he thinks he’s clad in shades of gray – but it’s OK, we still love you, Wriothesley. Now then, let’s see the best Wriothesley build out there, and how to make him a meta-shattering unit.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Wriothesley’s build?

Wriothesley’s best build is as an on-field DPS. He’s all fists and fury and looks to have little to no off-field use, so we suggest pairing him with a healer, a hydro or pyro unit, and an anemo grouper to get the best out of him. You should prioritize a grouper as he has quite short-range attacks, given that he punches things.

Wriothesley performs the best in melt comp teams, but freeze teams won’t go amiss either. If you happen to have a C2 Dehya, her attack boost can do wonders for Wriothesely.

What are Wriothesley’s best weapons?

Of course, Wriothesley’s best weapon is Cashflow Supervision, his own signature catalyst. Some other really good options include the Widsith, especially at higher refinements, Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds, and Solar Pearl to increase Wrio’s crit rate and crit damage, depending on what you need.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Cashflow Supervision (five-star) Bonus effect: Crit rate increase

Skill: Attack increases by 16%. When Wriothesley’s current HP increases or decreases, his normal attack damage increases by 16%, and charged attack damage by 14% for four seconds. This can stack three times. The effect triggers every 0.3 seconds. When Wriothesley has three stacks, his attack speed increases by 8%. Weapon banner (alongside Wriothesley) Tullaytullah’s Remembrance (five-star) Bonus effect: Crit damage increase

Skill: Wriothesley’s normal attack speed increases by 10%. After he uses an elemental skill, his normal attack damage increases by 4.8% every second for four seconds. After he hits an opponent with a normal attack, the damage increases by a further 9.6%. The maximum damage increase you can get is 48%. If Wriothesley leaves the field, the damage buffs are reset. Weapon banner (alongside Wanderer) The Widsith (four-star) Bonus effect: Crit damage increase

Skill: When Wriothesley takes the field, he gains a random theme song for ten seconds. This can only occur every 30 seconds. The songs are:

-Recitative: Wriothesley’s attack increases by 60%.

-Aria: Increases Wriothesley’s elemental damage by 48%.

-Interlude: Wriothesley’s elemental mastery increases by 240. All banners Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (five-star) Bonus effect: Crit rate increase

Skill: Increases Wriothesley’s movement speed by 10%. When in battle, he gains an 8% elemental damage bonus every four seconds, with a maximum of four stacks. This lasts until he falls or leaves combat. Weapon banner and standard banner Skyward Atlas (five-star) Bonus effect: Attack increase

Skill: Increases Wriothesley’s elemental damage bonus by 12%. Normal attack hits have a 50% chance to earn the favor of the clouds, which actively seek out enemies to deal 150% extra damage for 15 seconds. Weapon banner and standard banner Ballad of the Boundless Blue (four-star) Bonus effect: Energy recharge increase

Skill: Within six seconds after Wriothesley’s normal or charged attacks hit an opponent, his normal attack damage increases by 8%, and charged damage by 6%. This can stack three times. Event reward

What are the best Genshin Impact Wriothesley artifacts?

Wriothesley benefits greatly from pumped-up crit rate and crit damage stats, as he scales with crit as he ascends. Attack stats also won’t go amiss on his build. His best artifact set is Marechaussee Hunter by far. You can’t go wrong with a cryo damage increase from a Blizzard Strayer two-piece if you don’t have anything else fitting, as we all know what farming for artifacts is like.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Marechaussee Hunter Two equipped: Normal and charged attack damage increase

Four equipped: When Wriothesley’s current HP increases or decreases, his crit rate increases by 12% for five seconds. Can stack three times. Denouement of Sin domain Blizzard Strayer Two equipped: Increases cryo damage

Four equipped: When Wriothesley attacks an opponent affected by cryo, his crit rate increases by 20%. If the opponent freezes, his crit rate increases by another 20%. Peak of Vindagnyr domain Echoes of an Offering Two equipped: Increases attack

Four equipped: When a normal attack hits opponents, there is a chance it triggers Valley Rite, which increases Wriothesley’s normal attack damage by 70% of his attack. This dispels 0.05 seconds after a normal attack deals damage. If a normal attack fails to trigger Valley Rite, the odds of it triggering next time increase by 20%. The Lost Valley domain

Artifact stat recommendations

When rolling artifacts, look out for these stats to get the best out of Mr Meropide:

Main stats:

Sands: Attack

Goblet: Cryo damage bonus

Circlet: Crit rate/crit damage

Sub-stats:

Attack/%

Crit rate/crit damage

Energy recharge

If you need a refresher on all things artifacts, we’ve got a handy Genshin Impact artifacts guide for you.

What are Genshin Impact Wriothesley’s abilities?

Here are all of Wriothesley’s on-field actions, as well as his passive talents that you unlock as you ascend him.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Forceful Fists of Frost Normal: Coalescing frost about his fist, Wriothesley unleashes powerful attacks known as Repelling Fists, performing up to five rapid strikes, dealing cryo damage.

Charged: Wriothesley consumes a fixed amount of stamina to leap and unleash a Vaulting Fist, dealing cryo damage in a small AoE.

Plunging: Wriothesley dives toward the ground and strikes with a hit dealing cryo damage. Elemental skill: Icefang Rush Wriothesley sprints forward, entering the Chilling Penalty state, and unleashing powerful attacks. Chilling Penalty increases Wriothesley’s interruption resistance. When his HP is above 50%, it enhances Repelling Fists’ damage. Using this attack consumes some of Wriothesley’s HP. Elemental burst: Darkgold Wolfbite Wriothesley activates his mechanical gloves and strikes out with the power of cryo. This uses Icicle Impact to cause multiple instances of AoE cryo damage in front of Wriothesley.

Arkhe: Ousia

After Icicle Impact ends, a surging blade descends on opponents, dealing Ousia-aligned cryo damage.

Passive skills:

Skill Effect There Shall Be a Plea for Justice (unlocked at ascension one) When Wriothesley’s HP is less than 60%, he obtains a Gracious Rebuke. The next charged attack is enhanced to become Rebuke: Vaulting Fist, which does not consume stamina and deals 30% extra damage. It also restores 30% of Wriothesley’s HP upon hit. There Shall be a Reckoning for Sin (unlocked at ascension four) When Wriothesley’s current HP increases or decreases, if he is in the Chilling Penalty state, it gains one stack of Prosecution Edict. Max five stacks. Each stack increases his attack by 6%. The Duke’s Grace (unlocked automatically) When crafting weapon ascension materials, Wriothesley has a 10% chance to double the product.

What are Genshin Impact Wriothesley’s constellations?

Wriothesley’s constellation is Cerberus – you know, that mythical three-headed dog – this matches well with the wolfy insignia on his outfit. If you manage to pull more than one of the underwater-dwelling man (like I did, thankfully), here is what you can unlock.

Constellation Effect C1: Terror for the Evildoers The Gracious Rebuke from passive talent ‘There Shall Be a Plea For Justice’, changes to this:

When Wriothesley’s HP is less than 60%, or while in the Chilling Penalty state, when the fifth hit of his Repelling Fists hits, it creates a Gracious Rebuke. You can gain one of these every 2.5 seconds.

Additionally, Rebuke: Vaulting Fist obtains the following enhancement:

The damage bonus increases to 200%, and when it hits while Wriothesley is in the Chilling Penalty state, the duration extends by four seconds. C2: Shackles for the Arrogant When Wriothesley uses Darkgold Wolfbite, each Prosecution Stack increases the ability’s damage by 40%. C3: Punishment for the Frauds Increases the level of his normal attack, Forceful Fists of Frost, by three. The maximum level is 15. C4: Redemption for the Suffering The HP restored to Wriothesley through Rebuke: Vaulting Fists increases by 50% of his maximum HP. Additionally, when he heals, if the amount of healing overflows, the following effects occur depending on whether he is on the field or not:

If he is on field, his attack speed increases by 20% for four seconds.

If he is off field, all party member’s attack speed increases by 10% for six seconds. C5: Mercy for the Wronged Increases the level of Darkgold Wolfbite by three. The maximum upgrade level is 15. C6: Esteem for the Innocent The crit rate of Rebuke: Vaulting Fist increases by 10%, and its crit damage by 80%. When unleashed, it creates an additional icicle that deals 100% of Vaulting Fist’s damage as cryo damage. Damage dealt this way counts as charged attack damage.

What are Genshin Impact Wriothesley’s ascension materials?

Guess what, gang – Wriothesley is another beetle boy! He needs the subdetection units found around the Liffey region, along with meshing gears dropped by meka enemies across Fontaine. His boss drops, tourbillon devices, drop from the Experimental Field Generator.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One shivada jade sliver, three subdetection units , three meshing gears 40 40,000 Three shivada jade fragments, 15 meshing gears , ten subdetection units , two tourbillon devices 50 60,000 Six shivada jade fragments, 12 mechanical spur gears , 20 subdetection units , four tourbillon devices 60 80,000 Three shivada jade chunks, 18 mechanical spur gears , 30 subdetection units , eight tourbillon devices 70 100,000 Six shivada jade chunks, 12 artificed dynamic gears , 45 subdetection units , 12 tourbillon devices 80 120,000 Six shivada jade gemstones, 24 artificed dynamic gears , 60 subdetection units , 20 tourbillon devices

What are Genshin Impact Wriothesley’s talent materials?

As for Wriothesley’s talents, you need a stack of order talent books from the Fontaine region, along with plenty of meka enemy drops. The weekly item that he needs is the primordial greenbloom, dropped by Apep in Sumeru.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12,500 Six meshing gears, teachings of order Three 17,500 Three mechanical spur gears, two guides to order Four 25,000 Four mechanical spur gears, four guides to order Five 30,000 Six mechanical spur gears , six guides to order Six 37,500 Nine mechanical spur gears , nine guides to order Seven 120,000 Four artificed dynamic gears , four philosophies of order, one primordial greenbloom Eight 260,000 Six artificed dynamic gears , six philosophies of order, one primordial greenbloom Nine 450,000 Nine artificed dynamic gears , 12 philosophies of order, two primordial greenblooms Ten 700,000 12 artificed dynamic gears , 16 philosophies of order, two primordial greenblooms, crown of insight

What are the best Wriothesley team comps?

You should aim to get a healer in the mix, as Wriothesley’s moves can drain his own HP, and he’s right in the firing line of attacks as a short-range catalyst user. Along with this, an anemo grouper like Sucrose, Kazuha, or even Lynette is also key to bringing enemies to him.

As mentioned, Dehya at C2 provides a great attack buff, as does Bennett. Pairing these two pays off great dividends in a melt comp. You also want a hydro unit in both melt and freeze teams, like Yelan, Kokomi, Xingqiu, or even Ayato, to make sure everything remains frozen.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Wriothesley Dehya Bennett Kazuha Wriothesley Xiangling Bennett Xingqiu Wriothesley Shenhe Kokomi Sucrose

