Win Genshin Impact merch with Pocket Tactics’ Advent Calendar!

The last week of the Pocket Tactics Advent Calendar is here, and this time you can win Genshin Impact merch including mousepads, pin badges, chibi figures, and adorable saurian keychains.

Recently, travelers got to visit Natlan, the mysterious sixth region in Teyvat’s story. Here, we meet the archon Genshin Impact’s Mavuika and a vibrant cast of characters. Hoyoverse’s open-world game now lets us soar through the skies and skate through canyons, plains, and more in between sections of the immersive archon quest.

With a new region comes a new swathe of Genshin Impact merch, of course. And that’s precisely what we have to give away. Our prize packs include blind boxes of Liyue characters, Paimon standees, and Natlan-themed accessories.

Grand prize:

Second and third prize winners:

A Paimon acrylic character stand

A plush pendant of baby Koholasaurus

A Natlan-themed mousepad

Character acrylic stands for Mualani, Kinich, and Kachina

Character pins for Mualani, Kinich, and Kachina

Please note that due to shipping restrictions, this giveaway is only open to UK entrants. Our giveaway starts today, December 23, and runs until December 30, 2024. We’ll draw the winners and contact them as soon as possible after this date. Read our terms and conditions here, then enter below. Good luck, travelers!

Genshin Impact UK giveaway

Pocket Tactics – Genshin Impact merch giveaway UK



