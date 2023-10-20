If you’re curious about the current and next Genshin Impact banner, you’ve come to the right place. Each character event wish banner lasts around three weeks and gives you a higher chance to receive specific five-star and four-star characters. There’s also a weapon event wish banner called Epitome Invocation that gives you the chance to roll for some extremely powerful four and five-star items.

We update our Genshin Impact next banner page frequently so that you know whether to save your primogems or spend up large with the current banner. There are generally four character banners per Genshin Impact update, with two running concurrently in the first phase, and two running concurrently in the second phase, so you’re rarely short on opportunities to snag your next main!

Here are the current and next Genshin Impact banners:

What’s the current Genshin Impact banner?

The current Genshin Impact banners feature five-star characters Neuvillette and Hu Tao. They run from Wednesday, September 27 to Wednesday, October 17.

Tempestuous Destiny – phase two

Ballad of Goblets – phase two

Genshin Impact’s Venti

Chongyun

Diona

Thoma

The current weapon banner, or Epitome Invocation, features increased drop rates for the following four and five-star Genshin Impact weapons.

Cashflow Supervision (five-star catalyst)

Elegy of the End (five-star bow)

Eye of Perception (four-star catalyst)

Favonius Sword (four-star sword)

Prospector’s Drill (four-star polearm)

Rainslasher (four-star claymore)

Range Gauge (four-star bow)

What is the next Genshin Impact banner?

Hoyoverse is yet to confirm the next Genshin Impact banners, but we’ll be sure to update this guide as soon as we find out more about the next Genshin Impact update.

If you’re thinking about making a wish but want to know how good each character is, we recommend checking out our Genshin Impact tier list. Then, if you need some extra primogems and mora, make sure you take a quick gander at our Genshin Impact codes list for some freebies.

Upcoming Genshin Impact banner speculation

The 3.7 livestream introduced us to Genshin Impact’s Charlotte, a journalist from Fontaine, and a heap of new characters appeared in the Overture Teaser: The Final Feast video, including Genshin Impact’s Navia and more. We believe it’s likely that we’ll find out more about many of these fresh faces very soon

That’s all the information we have for you at the moment, but make sure you check back at a later date, as we will update this page with any future banner details.

