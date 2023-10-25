We’re just butting in to say Goat Simulator 3 Mobile is on the way

In November 2022 Goat Simulator 3 hit the scene, reintroducing PC, Xbox, and PlayStation players to the chaos. Well, mobile fans, it’s your turn. While we don’t know a Goat Simulator 3 Mobile release date, we do know it’s on the way, and it promises to give you the same experience it offers PC and console players.

Given Goat Simulator is one of the best animal games on mobile, it thrills us to see the sequel land on iOS and Android, though it does confuse us that Coffee Stain chose to skip Goat Simulator 2 altogether. But who cares when such carnage is coming to mobile? If you’re familiar with the PC and console version of Goat Simulator 3, you know what to expect.

You get to explore an open world with an urban setting in this third-person sandbox game, and, of course, you get to play as a goat. One look at our Goat Simulator 3 Mobile preview shows you what you can expect in terms of mini-games (we lost hard at being the ruler of the haystack) and how good the customization is, because you all deserve to customize your goat in your image.

Those tough aesthetic decisions don’t go to waste either, courtesy of the multiplayer mode, which works well. You can have up to three other players join you, upping the mayhem to hilarious levels as you see goats skidding down the street on their butts, jumping out of haystacks, and shooting lasers from their eyes.

No, we’re not kidding. You can unleash various powers in Goat Simulator 3 Mobile, so when you get the game, explore the customization options to unleash your true power. If this all sounds exciting, but you prefer to fly solo, there’s still plenty for you to do, thanks to exploration, quests, secrets, and challenges.

