If the latest Google Pixel 9 Pro leak turns out to be on the money, it marks a major change in the design ethos of the Android brand.

Despite the Pixel 8 series arriving just a few months ago, a new Google Pixel 9 Pro leak is offering an advanced look at the design of this year’s flagship device from the smartphone brand, and it looks like an iPhone. No, really, it looks a lot like an iPhone.

The latest leaks, courtesy of the trusted tipster combination of OnLeaks and MySmartPrice, suggest a significant change in the design philosophy of Google Pixel phones. The renders show a Google Pixel 9 Pro with a completely flat frame, ditching the rounded corners of the 8 Series, as well as a camera bump instead of the full camera bar that has been a fixture of the Pixel design ethos since the arrival of the Pixel 6 in 2021. We’re yet to find out if this also means a drastic change to the camera setup of the next Pixel Pro.

Still, the most interesting revelation from the Pixel 9 leaks might be that the upcoming 9 Pro looks to have a smaller display than its predecessor, shrinking from a 6.7-inch screen down to 6.5 inches. It’s not all change from the Pixel 8 Pro, though, with the follow-up matching the placement of the power and volume buttons on the right side of the device plus the location of the centered punch-hole cutout front camera.

Considering new Pixel devices tend to arrive in the fall, we’re probably still a while away from seeing any official images of the next series of Pixel phones. We also don’t know much of what to expect in terms of specs and hardware upgrades for the new phone, but with the arrival of the Samsung S24 series and OnePlus 12, the Android competitor is going to have to keep stepping up its game to stand out from the crowd.

There you have it, the first set of Google Pixel 9 design leaks courtesy of OnLeaks and MySmartPrice. To see what the next Pixel phones may be competing with, see our guide to everything we know so far about the iPhone 16. Or, if you’re thinking of picking up a Pixel yourself, check out our Google Pixel 8 review and Google Pixel 8 Pro review.

