Hades 2 release date speculation, trailers, and early access updates

If you’re one of the many who can’t wait for the Hades 2 release date, join the club. This follow-up to Supergiant Games’ critically acclaimed roguelike jaunt through the underworld is one of our most anticipated games here at Pocket Tactics, and we’re always looking out for any official updates as to when we can look forward to more chaotic combat, dazzling demigods, and maybe even a catch-up with our old pal Charon.

While you’re here, why not remind yourself of how great the original Hades is with our guide to the Hades characters? Or, if you’re looking for something similar to bide your time until Hades 2 finally launches, see our picks for the best games like Hades or the best roguelike games to keep you busy.

When is the Hades 2 release date?

Unfortunately, we don’t have an official Hades 2 release date just yet. We also don’t know if we can expect it to arrive on Steam and Switch simultaneously, but we’re holding out hope as that was the case with the original. Mobile Hades fans might have a little longer to wait, though, as it took Supergiant Games almost four years to bring the game to iOS after its initial release. Sadly, Android owners are still waiting.

In terms of speculation, we’re really not too sure when the Hades 2 release date might roll around, but we think it could be before the end of 2024. The game already sounds pretty polished from what we’ve heard from those fortunate enough to be taking part in the technical test, and given that the first trailer arrived in late 2022, we’d hope to see it arrive on PC and Switch before the second anniversary of the trailer release arrives with this year’s edition of The Game Awards.

Is there a Hades 2 trailer?

Yes, there is a Hades 2 trailer! The first trailer is cinematic, so there isn’t any gameplay action, but you can check it out below. If there’s one thing the trailer makes clear, we’re getting a new protagonist, and while I already miss Zagreus, that’s pretty exciting.

Just recently, Supergiant Games streamed a Hades 2 technical test with plenty of gameplay to whet your appetite. You can check out that video below, or keep scrolling to find out how to apply to take part in the technical test yourself.

Is Hades 2 in early access?

While Hades 2 isn’t officially in early access just yet, as of April 2024, there is a chance to play the game early. However, you’re going to need a Steam account and some luck. Supergiant Games is currently running technical tests, and you can request access via the official Steam page. I’ve not been lucky enough to get in myself yet, but you can bet I’m checking my emails hourly to see if there’s any update.

There you have it, all of our Hades 2 release date speculation with a couple of trailers and gameplay clips for good measure. While you’re here, be sure to find out the latest on another much-anticipated title with our Deltarune chapter 3 guide.