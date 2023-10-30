Flex your Fel spells in our exclusive Hearthstone Demon Hunter reveal

Mining tycoons and noble outlaws are going head-to-head in the Badlands in Blizzard’s mobile CCG and we’re here to exclusively reveal the new cards for Hearthstone’s Demon Hunter class in this expansion. Prepare your combo-finding brains, you’ll need them.

We’ve got four Hearthstone Demon Hunter cards to share with you which all together form an impressive Fel spell and Naga package for the aggressive class. The star of the show is Blindeye Sharpshooter, an Epic three-mana 1-5 Naga minion that reads, “After you play a Naga, deal two damage to a random enemy and draw a spell. (Then switch!)” We’ve seen a similar switch effect on a Naga card before with Mage’s Spitelash Siren, a super-powerful card that saw play in a bunch of Hearthstone decks, even post-nerfs.

Of course, if you’re running Blindeye Sharpshooter, you’re gonna need more Nagas and spells in your deck. Oasis Outlaws is a Common spell that lets you discover a Naga from the wide pool available in the game, and it can cost zero if you’ve played a Naga from your hand while holding the spell. There’s also Load the Chamber, a three-mana Fel spell that deals two damage to a target enemy and reduces the mana cost of your next Naga, Fel spell, and weapon by one each. Are you starting to see the combo?

The final Demon Hunter card we’ve got for you is Parched Desperado, a two-mana 3-2 Naga with a battlecry that reads, “If you’ve cast a spell while holding this, give your hero +3 Attack this turn.” With some careful planning and sequencing of your hand, and clever use of Demon Hunter’s existing Fel spells and Naga minions, this package could be a force to be reckoned with in the Showdown in the Badlands meta.

Here are all four of the Demon Hunter cards we’ve revealed today in all their glory:

There you have it, the Hearthstone Demon Hunter cards for version 28.0. For more from the Warcraft deck builder, check out our Hearthstone Battlegrounds tips guide or learn more about the new Hearthstone Twist game mode.