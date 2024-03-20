Blizzard kicks off the Year of the Pegasus with a (whiz)bang with Hearthstone’s Whizbang’s Workshop expansion. Tour the genius inventor and toymaker’s famous workshop to find, or build, the toy of your dreams.

Hearthstone’s first expansion of the year, which also coincides with the CCG’s tenth anniversary, reimagines classic cards like King Krush as adorable, nostalgic toys. The set introduces 145 brand-new cards to play with as well as the Miniaturize keyword, which grants you a 1/1 Mini copy of the card to play alongside it or save for a powerful combo later in the game.

Fan-favorite mech Zilliax also makes a return in Whizbang’s Workshop as Zilliax Deluxe 3000, Hearthstone’s first ever fully customizable card. We found out during our Hearthstone anniversary interview that lead card designer Cora Georgiou “can’t believe” that the team managed to bring this card to life, but is super excited to see it in action.

As a gift to celebrate the set release and Hearthstone’s decade-long legacy, you’ll receive a free copy of Colifero the Artist, a new legendary minion, just for logging into the game. Make sure you take advantage of Colifero’s talent in your decks and explore everything that Whizbang’s Workshop has to offer.

That's everything you need to know about Hearthstone's Whizbang's Workshop expansion.