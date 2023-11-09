Money can be another concern for Hearthstone decks. Nobody wants to shovel out a load of cash for a deck archetype that they aren’t sure of. This is where cheap Hearthstone decks come in – Hearthstone decks on a budget that are still going to pack a punch and perform reasonably in the competitive scene. So we’ve created a list with a few of the best Hearthstone decks, and a few cheap Hearthstone decks to get you started.

Here are our top picks for the best beginner Hearthstone decks.

Elemental Shaman

If you want an excellent early-game minion, Wailing Vapor is for you. With premium stats and an incredible effect, it gives you an additional +1 attack after you play an Elemental. Thanks to Shaman’s access to powerful low-cost elementals such as Arid Stormer, Gyreworm, and Cagematch Custodian, Wailing Vapor synergises with them perfectly.

The great Elemental Shammie has a low mana curve. which ensures that you always have cards to play within the first few turns. If you whip out Whack-A-Gnoll Hammer after you’ve gotten yourself established, it’ll give you the extra reach you need to close out matches, and you have enough removal cards like Lilypad Lurker and Serpentshrine Portal to polish off particularly tricky minions.

The three cost minion Primal Dungeoneer tutors an elemental minion if you draw a Nature spell, and, as every spell in this Hearthstone deck is a Nature spell, this will allow you to draw two cards every time. Thanks to all of this and more, the Shaman has been a powerful and reliable pick in the current meta.

Face Hunter

Face Hunter is a great opposition to any control deck on the ladder. With a mana curve largely built around only one and two drops, you can play cards pretty much any turn. Take this as an opportunity to plaster the board with cheap minions like Wolpertinger or Demon Companion to get a strong foothold in the early game.

Though the Core Set has cancelled out many of Hunter’s powerful finishers, cards like Quick Shot and Piercing Shot can fill the void, allowing Hunter to gather up the extra power to close out games before control decks can even get to their power turn.

Buffing Trampling Rhino with Warsong Wrangler and Adorable Infestation is a real power move that can completely snatch a game from under an opponent’s nose. As Trampling Rhino splashes all excess damage out to an enemy hero, targeting a weak minion can help you quickly close out games – even with taunts weighing you down.

It’s pretty easy to end a fight before move seven using this Hearthstone deck, so it’s a great choice for climbing the ladder. It’s an awesome deck for beginners as it’s cheap and easy to use, and could viably carry you up to legend rank!

Questline Warlock

As in World of Warcraft, Demon Seed has established itself as an extremely powerful ability, and one of the best cards in Hearthstone to date. If you’re looking to unlock Blightborn Tamsin, this arsenal of removal cards including Drain Soul, Soul Shear, and Unstable Shadow Blast can both help you clear enemy boards, and complete quests.

Thanks to the Runed Mithril Rod, the Warlock now has access to a number of deadly combos once you discount the correct cards. Luckily, it’s easy to draw cards with this Hearthstone deck by using Warlock’s hero power, and the Hand of Gul’dan and Nightshade Matron combination. The Stealer of Souls is also a very handy asset, which changes a recently drawn card to cost health instead of mana.

Best Hearthstone decks

In this section we’ll show you some of the best Hearthstone decks:

Enrage Warrior

Enrage Warrior is one of the best Hearthstone decks because the more an opponent damages your minions, the more potential you have for buffing them.

Essential Cards

Here’s what you’re going to need:

Inner Rage x2

Risky Skipper x2

Sky Raider x2

Armorsmith x2

Battle Rage x2

Corsair Cache x2

Rampage x2

Ancharrr x1

Bloodsworn Mercenary x2

Bomb Wrangler x2

Livewire Lance x2

Warmaul Challenger x2

Kor’kron Elite x2

Captain Greenskin x1

Bloodboil Brute x2

Deathwing, Mad Aspect x1

Grommash Hellscream x1

Playstyle

Enrage Warrior is all about buffing damaged units. But it’s also about overwhelming your opponent with a press of bodies. This is one of the best Hearthstone decks because you can get a lot of minions on the field quickly, due to its low card costs.

Your opponent has to deal with them or be overwhelmed, and in damaging them, they give you an opportunity to buff. Even if you lose some, it doesn’t matter, because their low cost also means they are expendable.

Highlander Hunter

Highlander Hunter is one of the best Hearthstone decks because of its smart use of the Secret ability and Zephrys the Great. Essentially, Secrets are ambush spells which activate when certain conditions are met, and Zephrys’ ‘wish for a perfect card’ can give you exactly what you need.

Essential Cards

Here’s what you’re going to need for this deck:

Shimmerfly x1

Secretkeeper x1

Springpaw x1

Tracking x1

Sunreaver Spy x1

Explosive Trap x1

Freezing Trap x1

Zephrys the Great x1

Pressure Plate x1

Rat Trap x1

Snake Trap x1

Snipe x1

Masked Contender x1

SN1P-SN4P x1

Vulpera Scoundrel x1

Animal Companion x1

Deadly Shot x1

Eagerhorn Bow x1

Hunter’s Pack x1

Kill Command x1

Unleash the Hounds x1

Lifedrinker x1

Hyena Alpha x1

Marked Shot x1

Subject 9 x1

Zilliax x1

Unleash the Beast x1

Dinotamer Brann x1

Siamat x1

Zul’jin x1

Playstyle

You may wonder why there are only single cards in Highlander Hunter – that’s because Zephrys the Great’s ability requires no duplicate cards in a deck. It shows you how powerful a Hearthstone deck is if you’re willing to build your whole strategy around it. Highlander Hunter is one of Hearthstone’s best decks because of its use of Secrets to block enemy strategies, and how it strengthens and summons units based on those Secrets.

Pure Libram Paladin

This Hearthstone deck uses the innate synergies of ‘Libram’ cards to great effect, while also reducing their cost using the Aldor cards.

Essential Cards

Here’s what you’re going to need:

First Day of School x2

Aldor Attendent x2

Argent Braggart x2

Libram of Wisdom x2

Hand of A’dal x2

Goody Two-Shields x2

Gift of Luminance x1

Lightforged Zealot x2

High Abbess Alura x1

Blessing of Kings x2

Blessing of Authority x2

Aldor Truthseeker x2

Libram of Justice x2

Devout Pupil x2

Lightforged Crusader x1

Lady Liardrin x1

Libram of Hope x2

Playstyle

Pure Libram Paladin is all about early game aggression, using Hand of A’dal and Shotbot, keeping your minions alive using Goody Two-Shields, and strengthening with Libram of Wisdom. Lightforged Zealot gives you some great value attack power, as does Blessing of Authority. The Libram of Hope, which if you’ve used the Aldor cards, should be discounted, can also be used to great affect, as can the Lightforged Crusader, and Lady Liadrin, in terms of giving you lots of cards with which to continue overwhelming your opponent.

Cheap Hearthstone decks

In this section we’ll show you some of the cheapest and most cheerful of Hearthstone’s decks:

Spell Druid

Spell Druid is a cheap Hearthstone deck that’s very strong, overwhelming your opponent with the sheer number of minions it can bring into play.

Essential Cards

Here’s what you’re going to need:

Innervate x2

Moonfire x2

Crystal Power x2

Treenforcements x1

Ironbark x2

Power of the Wild x2

Wrath x2

Bogbeam x2

Fungal Fortunes x2

Savage Roar x1

Overgrowth x2

Soul of the Forest x2

Glowfly Swarm x2

Exotic Mountseller x1

Kael’thas Sunstrider x1

Overflow x2

Gift of the Wild x1

The Forest’s Aid x1

Playstyle

Spell Druid may be a cheap Hearthstone deck, but that doesn’t mean it can’t pack a punch also. The focus is using spells and abilities to negate card cost, allowing you to flood the field with minions, then buff them to the point that your opponent just can’t defend. It’s an extremely strong strategy, especially if you use Kael’thas Sunstrider effectively.

Dragon Hunter

Dragon Hunter is a cheap Hearthstone deck, mainly because it uses very low cost cards, but it’s also pretty effective. Dragon Hunter goes hard and fast, dealing damage, and overwhelming opponents before they have a chance to react.

Essential Cards

Here’s what you’re going to need:

Dwarven Sharpshooter x2

Tracking x2

Blazing Battlemage x2

Guardian Augmerchant x1

Corrosive Breath x2

Explosive Trap x2

Pack Tactics x1

Phase Stalker x2

Faerie Dragon x2

Animal Companion x2

Primordial Explorer x2

Stormhammer x2

Scalerider x2

Burrowing Scorpid x2

Evasive Feywing x2

Big Ol’ Whelp x2

Playstyle

Dragon Hunter may be a cheap Hearthstone deck, but even with low-cost minions and spells, it can get you some bang for your buck. Dragon Hunter focuses around using Secrets to control your opponent and negate their moves, while also getting aggressive early, playing plenty of damage-dealing low-cost minions.

Totem Shaman

Totem Shaman is both a cheap Hearthstone deck, and is one of the strongest Shaman decks in general, using spells and totems to give you a huge amount of versatility in play.

Essential Cards

Here’s what you’re going to need:

Totemic Might x2

Totemic Surge x2

Lightning Bolt x2

Sludge Slurper x2

Storm’s Wrath x2

Surging Tempest x2

Evil Totem x2

Sandstorm Elemental x2

Flametongue Totem x1

Lava Burst x2

Mana Tide Totem x2

Marsh Spawn x2

Serpentshrine Portal x2

Totemic Reflection x2

Splitting Axe x2

Bloodlust x1

Playstyle

Totem Shaman is a cheap Hearthstone deck, but it can still do a lot for you if you want to play Shaman. As you might imagine, this deck focuses around Totems, multiplying and buffing them until they utterly overwhelm an opponent. Essentially it’s all about strength in numbers.

What is Hearthstone deck tracker?

Hearthstone deck tracker is a useful tool if you want to have an in-game overlay with tracking, and with stats to improve your game. Unfortunately, the Hearthstone deck tracker isn’t available on Google Play right now, but you can currently download it for PC. Hearthstone deck tracker is also officially allowed by Blizzard – though for tournaments it’s a slightly different matter.

How do I join the hearthstone Reddit?

Another good place to find curious deck builds is the Hearthstone Reddit. This is well worth a look if you want to see the big things happening in the game. We’d also recommend giving Hearthstone Top Decks a look, which has lots of good community-made decks.

That’s everything from us! We hope this selection of Hearthstone decks, and cheap Hearthstone decks help you out. If you want to download Hearthstone for yourself, you can find it on Google Play and the App Store.