Sparkle brightly in the Hello Kitty Island Adventure Lighttime Jubilee

The New Year is fast approaching and the residents of Big Adventures Park are ready to celebrate with the Hello Kitty Island Adventure Lighttime Jubilee. This mini content update adds new event-exclusive clothing, furniture, and quest lines to explore.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has had a stellar year, landing itself a nomination for Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2023 and making it onto Pocket Tactics’ own list of the best mobile games of the year 2023. The Lighttime Jubilee event continues this trend of shining brightly, as Badtz-Maru plans to illuminate the island with the biggest light display you’ve ever seen.

Help Badts-Maru achieve his brilliant dream by collecting special lights around the island to complete the circuit. You can unlock some awesome clothing items like the Lighttime Bomber Jacket and new furniture for your cabins like a dance floor and other brightly-colored light-up items.

When is the Hello Kitty Island Adventure Lighttime Jubilee event?

The Lighttime Jubilee update goes live on December 21, 2023, and runs until January 10, 2024. Cozy up with your favorite Sanrio pals and bring colorful lights to the island together.

That’s everything you need to know about the Hello Kitty Island Adventure Lighttime Jubilee update. For a more in-depth look at life on the island, check out our Hello Kitty Island Adventure review. We’ve also got a list of the best easy games on Switch and mobile for more easy-going fun.