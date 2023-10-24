The best easy games 2023

Sometimes, you want to chill out instead of playing a giant open-world adventure with hundreds of characters. That’s where we come in – we’ve compiled a list of easy games on Nintendo Switch and mobile to keep you occupied, but not overstimulated.

Let’s mosey into our list of easy games.

Suika Game – Switch

Smiley faced fruits. What more could you want? Suika Game presents a flavorful puzzle game in which you drop fruits onto each other to match them up and merge them into bigger and better fruits. Think Disney’s Tsum Tsum Line games of old.

There’s not a huge story or an expansive roster of characters to deal with here, and these smiley fruits will keep you coming back for more.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Apple Arcade

If you want something to fill the Animal Crossing-shaped hole, and you have an iPhone, then Hello Kitty Island Adventure is for you. Make your own adorable animal character and set about fulfilling the wants and needs of your neighbors – who are all Sanrio characters!

Meanwhile, those of us without access to Apple Arcade will have to make do with other entries in this list (no, I’m not sad about it, how could you tell?). If you do have access, then check out our Hello Kitty Island Adventure gift and Hello Kitty Island Adventure luggage guides.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – Switch

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is a remake of the GameCube classic, and is a very laid-back experience. There are no confusing crop cycles to memorize or new-fangled tools, it’s just a nice, easy, farm game with some romanceable NPCs that you can build a family with.

We’ve got a Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life review if you’d like more information on it.

Animal Crossing – Switch and mobile

Live the relaxing island life in Animal Crossing. Decorate your homestead, make some friends, fish, and catch bugs until the sun sets. Tom Nook’s getaway package provides all this and more for those who wish to leave the bustling city behind. Check out our picks of the best Animal Crossing plush and see which villagers you can get with Animal Crossing amiibo cards, too.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp provides an even more laid-back experience, as it’s on mobile platforms and only requires the tap of a finger on your screen to talk to villagers and take part in daily activities such as shopping, mini-games, and decorating your camper van.

Let’s Go: Eevee and Pikachu – Switch

2018 saw the release of Let’s Go Eevee and Pikachu, spiritual remakes of the classic Pokémon Yellow, set in the Kanto region. The games feature the original 151 Pokémon and have a fairly short story, plus they only use one Joy-Con to control the game for the most part. They’re nice to look at, nice to play, and definitely some of the easiest Pokémon games out there.

If you’re still in need of a little help, then we’ve got you covered. Here are our electric Pokémon weaknesses, poison Pokémon weaknesses, and ghost Pokémon weaknesses guides.

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Switch

Dreamlight Valley truly makes a lot of our dreams come true – you can hang out with Wall-E, Moana, Goofy, and many more characters, in your own customizable locale, while fishing and farming to keep your kitchen running. The quests are all relatively simple, making for a lovely easy game, and it’s just a wholesome time as you stroll along beaches and through forests.

Grab these Disney Dreamlight Valley codes for some free decorative items in the game and check out the latest Disney Dreamlight Valley update to see who’s joining the valley next.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Switch

This one is for you Star Wars – and Lego – fans. The Skywalker Saga includes storylines from all nine Skywalker films, in blocky Lego form. Visit plenty of planets and play as over 300 different characters in this easy-to-grasp game with a humorous story and friendly atmosphere.

We’ve got all the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga codes you could ever want right here.

Squiggle Drop – mobile

Squiggle Drop is a perfect game for playing while consuming other media or traveling to and from work. With 100 levels, there’s plenty to keep you going as you solve puzzles with creativity and imagination – draw a shape of your own creation and see what happens.

Every level gives rewards that help you build up Squiggletown, your very own city, too.

Sky: Children of the Light – Switch and mobile

The creators of Journey bring us Sky: Children of the Light, a free game for you and other players to soar through. The aim of the game is to relax with others – play some music, fly through the clouds, and discover the seven realms that await.

There’s no on-screen UI or convoluted flight controls here, just a nice and easy breezy adventure.

PowerWash Simulator – Switch

Not only is PowerWash Simulator one of the most relaxing games on the market, but it’s also a pretty darn easy game. You walk around different job sites blasting water at dirty surfaces. That’s it. You clean stuff. But oh boy, is it addictive.

The FuturLab team is pumping out the updates, too – following Lara Croft and Final Fantasy expansions, there’s a Spongebob Squarepants DLC, too. Take a peek at our PowerWash Simulator review for some more thoughts.

Firewatch – Switch

If you’ve not played Firewatch, then we highly recommend you do. Firewatch is a narrative adventure game where you take on the role of Henry, a fire lookout in Wyoming’s mountains.

As you keep your eyes peeled for fires and smoke, you get to know another ranger on the other end of your radio. Gameplay involves choices for what you say to them, but that’s the only real challenge. Just try to be nice, for Henry’s sake.

Lego Builder’s Journey – Switch and mobile

Who doesn’t like playing with Lego? Builder’s Journey allows you to craft creations anywhere and any time you like, without needing physical space. Solve puzzles in this pleasant pastel world filled with brick-related obstacles.

