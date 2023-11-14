Mario and Zelda lead Nintendo to 12 nominations at The Game Awards

It’s that time of year again, and The Game Awards 2023 nominations are in. Luckily for all of you Switch and mobile gamers, there are some solid nominations, though make no mistake, they face some tough competition across all categories. When it comes to the big accolade, Game of the Year, there are two Switch games in the running.

To the surprise of no one (just look at our Tears of the Kingdom review and Super Mario: Wonder review), The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario: Wonder are the ones in contention. The highly anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild and the first new traditional side-scrolling Super Mario since New Super Mario Bros. U in 2012 were always going to be popular, and the number of nominations the pair has shown just how good they are.

Besides a Game of the Year nomination, both Zelda and Mario are part of the Best Game Direction and Best Art Direction lineups, with Tears of the Kingdom bagging further nominations for Best Score and Music and Best Action/ Adventure Game. Super Mario: Wonder, meanwhile, is also part of the Best Family and Best Multiplayer categories.

As for some of the games Totk and Wonder must face in these categories, Resident Evil 4 is a strong contender, with the horror remake being so good that we can’t help but wonder if a Resident Evil 4 Remake Switch port is in the works. Continuing with horror, Alan Wake II is also up for numerous awards, with Baldur’s Gate III, Spider-Man 2, Lies of P, and more showing up in various categories against Mario and Link.

Thanks to these two gaming icons, Nintendo’s current nomination total sits at nine, but guess what? It’s not done yet, as Pikmin 4, Fire Emblem: Engage, and Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp all have nominations in the Best Sim/ Strategy category. They face competition from Cities: Skylines II and Company of Heroes 3. If you want to know why Nintendo’s games are in the running, check out our Pikmin 4 review, Fire Emblem: Engage review, and Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp review.

Okay, so who else is up for an award this year? Well, Dredge is perhaps the one that excites us the most on the indie front. We lavished praise on it in our Dredge review, with Tilly claiming “Dredge is a very striking experience and one that I won’t soon forget.” However, it faces tough competition in the Best Independent Game category with Cocoon, Dave the Diver, Sea of Stars, and Viewfinder.

We’ve spoken a lot about the Switch nominees, but what about mobile games? The Best Mobile Game nominees are Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Honkai: Star Rail, Monster Hunter Now, and Terra Nil. Honestly, this is a strong set of games, all of which are worthy winners. Check out our Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis review, Monster Hunter Now review, Terra Nil review, Hello Kitty Island Adventure review, and Honkai: Star Rail review to see why.

When is The Game Awards 2023

This is a very strong year for The Game Awards, and we can’t wait to see who’s standing tall when the show airs on December 7, 2023. It kicks off at 16:30 PT, which is 12:30 am for those of you in the UK. Best get the coffee ready when that day arrives.

