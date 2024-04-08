Experience some magical early noughties nostalgia thanks to Highrise’s Winx Club collaboration event. Rainbow’s iconic bedazzled fairies are joining the metaverse through Pocket Worlds’ mobile virtual world Highrise, as well as the company’s avatar dress-up game, Everskies.

It’s been twenty years since the super-heroine fairies hit our TV screens, but Bloom and her friends are still going strong and are ready to meet a whole new generation through Highrise and Everskies. Pocket Worlds’ two apps have a combined total of 50 million style-savvy users, some of whom are completely new to the world of Winx Club. Starting today, April 8, you can win some of the club’s dazzling outfits in Highrise, leading up to a dedicated “Winx Week” event which starts on June 20, 2024.

Pocket Worlds recently launched Highrise Studio, a Unity development tool that aims to compete with games like Roblox and Fortnite by providing its community with the tools to create unique user-generated content. As part of the company’s collaboration with Rainbow, you can submit your own designs for Winx-inspired clothing items for a chance to see them become a reality in Highrise. After Winx Week ends, Bloom and her friends are flying over to Everskies until August for more fashion-forward fun.

“Winx Club is not only one of the most iconic cartoon properties in the world, but it’s also the perfect fit for our players who value expression, friendship, fashion, and fun,” says Anton Bernstein, CEO of Pocket Worlds. “We want to collaborate with IPs that have rich worlds and align authentically with what makes our platforms unique. We’re confident our players will enjoy the nostalgia and charm that Bloom, Stella, Flora, Aisha, Tecna, and Musa bring to our virtual worlds through the summer.”

Matteo Olivetti, Vice President of Licensing Sales and Strategy, and CEO of Rainbow, adds, “The magical realm of Winx Club is being brought to life in an entirely new way with this partnership. As we continue our 20th Anniversary celebration, we’re excited to find fresh ways to reach audiences who share the adventurous, fashionable, and friendship-oriented values of Winx Club. Highrise and Everskies are unparalleled in bringing players meaningful shared experiences and avatar dress-up fun.”

That's everything you need to know about Highrise's Winx Club collaboration.