Take to the battlefield with Bronya in Honkai Impact’s 7.2 update

A big update is coming to Honkai Impact this month to help usher in a new story – v7.2 – the Wings to Mars – bringing in a new battlesuit and plenty of lore for us to soak up before Part Two descends in February. The update goes live on iOS and Android on January 18, 2024.

As the cast of Honkai Impact prepares for their big journey to Mars, this next update bridges the gap in the story and prepares you for what’s coming up. There’s a warm-up event called The Star Which The Moon Gazes Upon, filled with story and challenge stages, where we see characters, including Kiana and Bronya – yes, another version of Honkai Star Rail’s Bronya – become mentors to Part Two’s main duo – Coralie and Helia.

The three courses serve up plenty of intricate gameplay woven into important lore ahead of the new story. Course one takes you to a training ground as Helia, where evasion is key as her weapon becomes restricted. But you can call on Durandal to help. Course two brings in Bronya and Coralie, using turrets to take down shielded enemies.

The third and final course involves bombs, thanks to Kiana. She brings in the two new recruits where Coralie can open a black hole up to swallow all your foes. You get plenty of rewards for these challenges including imaginons, willpower, crystals, and more.

Let’s not forget Fu Hua’s new battlesuit, Fenghuang of Vicissitude, a bio-type melee suit dealing fire damage. Alongside this, there’s a rerun of the Herrscher of Flamescion’s outfit, Time Runner.

To get ready for Part Two’s release, check out our Honkai Impact tier list to see which characters you should focus on, and snag the latest Genshin Impact codes for more Hoyoverse goodness.