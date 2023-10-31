Regardless of how much the Fragmentum corrupts Belobog, Honkai Star Rail’s Bronya and the rest of the Silvermane Guards will never turn their backs on their home. Bronya may certainly look familiar to you if you’ve followed the Honkai series at any point, as she and her adoptive mum Cocolia seem to pop up everywhere, and we’re delighted to see this regal lady gracing the battlefield once again. Luckily, you can help lift some of the burden of being the next Supreme Guardian with the aid of this guide – including the best Bronya build, relics, light cones, and more.

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Bronya build?

Bronya is a support character who applies buffs and removes debuffs from her team. She deals very little damage herself, but her skills make her a valuable enabler capable of pushing her allies through to victory. As such, she’s very flexible and can be an asset to most team comps.

When building Bronya, we recommend focusing on increasing her energy restoration rate and speed before anything else, as this allows her to buff her allies more frequently. You can also consider buffing her crit damage to power up her ultimate’s benefits.

What are the best light cones for Honkai Star Rail’s Bronya?

But the Battle Isn’t Over is a five-star light cone tailored to Bronya’s kit. It increases her energy regeneration rate whenever she uses her ultimate on a target ally, while also buffing their damage. As But the Battle Isn’t Over is a five-star light cone, it may be a little tough to get your paws on. So, if you need something to fill the slot in the meantime, feel free to equip her with anything that increases her energy restoration rate or enhances her buffs. Just make sure that the light cone you equip her with also aligns with the path of the Harmony in order to enable its skill.

Light cone Effect How to obtain But The Battle Isn’t Over (five-star) Increases Bronya’s energy regeneration rate by 10% and restores one skill point whenever she uses her ultimate on a target ally. This can trigger every two times she uses her ultimate. When Bronya uses her skill, the next ally in the order deals 30% more damage for a turn. Gacha Memories of the Past (four-star) Increases Bronya’s break effect by 28%. When she attacks, she additionally regenerates four energy. This effect can only trigger once per turn. Gacha Meshing Cogs (three-star) After Bronya attacks or gets hit, she additionally regenerates four energy. This effect can only trigger once per turn. Gacha

What are the best relics for Honkai Star Rail’s Bronya?

As Bronya is a wind wielder, Eagle of Twilight Line does a decent job supporting her kit, granting her a speed increase. The wind damage increase doesn’t have a great impact on her as it doesn’t really affect her role, but it does help her basic attacks pack a bit more of a punch. We’ve also suggested some alternative sets that are easier to get, and our picks for her best planetary relic set.

Relic Effect How to obtain Eagle of Twilight Line Two equipped: increases wind damage by 10%

Four equipped: after Bronya uses her ultimate, her action advances forward by 25% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Gelid Wind in Herta Space Station’s Storage Zone Thief of Shooting Meteor Two equipped: increases break effect by 20%

Four equipped: increases Bronya’s break effect by 20%. She regenerates three energy when she inflicts weakness break on an enemy Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Jabbing Punch in Jarilo-VI’s Everwinter Hill

Planar ornaments

Relic Effect How to obtain Sprightly Vonwacq Two equipped: increases Bronya’s energy regeneration rate by 5%. When her speed reaches 145 or higher, her action advances forward by 50% immediately upon entering battle Immersion Reward devices in World 4 of the Simulated Universe

Relic stat recommendations

Main stats:

Energy regeneration

Speed

Sub-stats:

Crit damage

Crit rate

Effect hit rate

HP

What are Honkai Star Rail Bronya’s abilities?

Bronya is a powerful support unit who focuses on buffing her teammates and removing debuffs. You won’t be using her basic attack much, but her skill and ultimate are amazing tools for helping your DPS units pack a punch.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Basic attack: Windrider Bullet (single attack) Deal 50% of Bronya’s attack as wind damage to a target enemy Skill: Combat Redeployment (support) Dispel a debuff from an ally, advance their action so that they can immediately act, and increase their damage by 33% for one turn Ultimate: The Belobog March (support) After using Bronya’s ultimate, increase the attack of all allies by 33% and their crit damage by 12% of Bronya’s crit damage plus 12% for two turns

Talent:

Skill Effect Leading the Way After using her basic attack, Bronya’s next action is advanced forward by 15%

Technique:

Technique Effect Banner of Command After using her technique, for the next battle, increases the attack of all allies by 15% for two turns

Traces:

Trace Effect Command Bronya’s basic attack crit rate increases to 100% Battlefield At the start of a battle, all allies’ defense increases by 20% for two turns Military Mighty When Bronya is on the field, all allies deal 10% more damage

What are Honkai Star Rai Bronya’s eidolons?

Honkai Star Rail eidolons are similar to Genshin Impact constellations. They’re special buffs and bonuses you can unlock by pulling more than one copy of a character. Here are all of Bronya’s eidolons.

Eidolon Effect Level one – Hone Your Strength When using Bronya’s skill, there’s a 50% fixed chance of regenerating one skill point. Triggering this effect has a one turn cooldown Level two – Quick March After the ally Bronya targets with her skill takes action, their speed increases by 30% for one turn Level three – Bombardment Increases the level of Bronya’s ultimate by two, up to a maximum of level 15, and increases the level of her talent by two, up to a maximum of level 15 Level four – Take by Surprise After an ally uses a basic attack on an enemy with wind weakness, Bronya immediately launches a follow-up attack on the target, dealing 80% of her basic attack’s damage as wind damage. This effect can only trigger once per turn Level five – Unstoppable Increases the level of Bronya’s skill by two, up to a maximum of 15, and the level of her basic attack by one, up to a maximum of level ten Level six – Piercing Rainbow The damage boost applied to an ally by Bronya’s skill lasts for one more turn

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Bronya?

Bronya is the elegant, refined heir to the Supreme Guardian of Belobog, and the capable commander of the Silvermane Guards. Having received rigorous education and training from an early age, as overseen by the fierce Supreme Guardian Cocolia, she possesses the grace and affinity expected of an heir. However, she’s torn by the abysmal conditions of the Underworld, and how it contrasts with the overground city, finding herself questioning the path her people have taken to get here. Can her training help her lead them to the lives they want and deserve?

Bronya is a five-star wind wielder who treads the path of the Harmony. Her English voice actor is Madeline Reiter, and her Japanese voice actor is Asumi Kana.

