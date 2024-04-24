The Honkai Star Rail Live concert is coming up quickly, but don’t worry, we’ve got the link for you so you don’t miss a minute of the stellar musical stylings of Star Rail. As our journey leads you starward, so shall the stars sing for you.

The concert goes live on the Honkai Star Rail YouTube channel on May 1, 2024, at 7:05 pm (UTC+) – that’s 12:05 pm in the UK. You can set up a reminder on YouTube in advance so you don’t miss it. While the setlist is under wraps, we assume that we’ll hear songs from across Jarilo-VI, the Xianzhou Luofu, and perhaps Penacony, too.

There’s a great new piece of art featuring a full band including Jingliu, Yanqing, Aventurine on guitar, Kafka with her violin, Argenti bringing the percussion – and of course, Robin as the singer.

After going to the Genshin Impact concert earlier this year – which our very own Tilly describes as a “truly magical experience” – I’m very excited to tune into this as Hoyoverse really knows what it’s doing in the music department, and the soundtracks for both games are excellent.

Though we love the choice of characters, one perturbed X user does bring up a good point – how come the art doesn’t make use of the two characters that actually use musical instruments as part of their kit and animations? Not that we mind Yanqing and Jingliu, but Serval literally has a guitar.

Anyway, silly gripes aside, don’t forget to set your alarm to catch the show. In the meantime, check out our Honkai Star Rail Aventurine and Honkai Star Rail Jingliu builds to see how to get the most out of your shiny new five-stars.