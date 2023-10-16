So, you want to build Honkai Star Rail’s Jingliu – a heavy-hitting, ice-wielding gal? Then look no further. Jingliu is not to be messed with. She’s a former member of the High Cloud Quintet and was Jing Yuan’s mentor, so you know she’s got some serious skills. However, she fell to the effects of mara, causing her to go insane.

Here’s how to build the best Honkai Star Rail’s Jingliu out there.

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Jingliu build?

Jingliu is a five-star, ice-wielding character who walks the path of the Destruction. She has some hefty single-target attacks but deals damage to adjacent enemies when the time is right. Her role is definitely as a main DPS, thanks to her enhanced state of being that gives her higher damage.

What are the best light cones for Honkai Star Rail’s Jingliu?

We recommend these solid Destruction light cones, available from most banners, Herta’s store, or alongside Jingliu herself.

Light cone Effect How to obtain I Shall Be My Own Sword (five-star) Increases Jingliu’s crit damage by 20%. When an ally is attacked or loses HP, Jingliu gains one stack of Eclipse, max three stacks. Each stack increases Jingliu’s damage on her next attack by 14%. When she reaches three stacks, this enables the attack to ignore 12% of an enemy’s defense. Light cone banner (alongside Jingliu) On the Fall of an Aeon (five-star) Whenever Jingliu attacks, her attack increases by 8% in battle, up to four times. When she inflicts weakness break on enemies, her damage increases by 12% for two turns. Herta’s store in the Simulated Universe A Secret Vow (four-star) Increases damage dealt by Jingliu by 20%. She also deals an extra 20% of her damage to enemies whose HP is equal to or higher than her own current HP. All banners Mutual Demise (three-star) If Jingliu’s current HP is lower than 80%, her crit rate increases by 12%. All banners

What are the best relics for Honkai Star Rail’s Jingliu?

As an ice wielder, a two- or four-piece set of Hunter of Glacial Frost will work for Jingliu, and as always, an attack boost is always welcome.

Relic Effect How to obtain Hunter of Glacial Forest Two equipped: Increases ice damage

Four equipped: After Jingliu uses her ultimate, her crit damage increases by 25% for two turns. Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Gelid Wind on the Herta Space Station Musketeer of Wild Wheat Two equipped: Increases attack

Four equipped: Jingliu’s speed increases by 6% and her basic attack damage by 10%. Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting on Jarilo-VI Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Two equipped: Increases speed

Four equipped: When Jingliu uses her ultimate on an ally, speed for all allies increases by 12% for one turn. This effect cannot be stacked. Cavern of Corrosion: PAth of Elixir Seekers on the Xianzhou Luofu

Planar ornament

Relic Effect How to obtain Rutilant Arena Two equipped: Increases Jingliu’s crit rate by 8%. When her current crit rate reaches 70% or higher, her basic attack and skill damage increase by 20%. Immersion Reward devices in World 7 of the Simulated Universe Space Sealing Station Two equipped: Increases Jingliu’s attack by 12%. When her speed reaches 120 or higher, attack increases by a further 12%. Immersion Reward devices in World 3 of the Simulated Universe Inert Salsotto Two equipped: Increases Jingliu’s crit rate by 8%. When her current crit rate reaches 50% or higher, her ultimate and follow-up attack damage increases by 15%. Immersion Reward devices in World 6 of the Simulated Universe

Relic stat recommendations

Main stats:

Body: Crit damage/rate

Feet: Speed

Planar sphere: Ice damage boost

Link rope: Attack

Sub-stats:

Crit damage/rate

Attack

Speed

What are Honkai Star Rail Jingliu’s abilities?

Jingliu is a very powerful DPS, and here is exactly what she can do on the battlefield. When upgrading her kit, it is best to prioritize her skill, then her talent, her ultimate, and finally her basic attack.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Basic attack: Lucent Moonglow Jingliu deals ice damage to one target equal to 90% of her attack. Skill: Transcendent Flash

Jingliu deals ice damage to a single enemy and gains a stack of Syzygy.

Enhanced skill: While in the Transmigration state, Jingliu’s skill becomes Moon on Glacial River. Here, she cannot perform basic attacks, only enhanced – but they do not cost skill points, only stacks of Syzygy. When she runs out of stacks, this state ends. Ultimate: Florephemeral Dreamflux Jingliu deals a percentage of her attack as ice damage to a single target, as well as adjacent enemies. This attack grants her additional stacks of Syzygy.

Talent:

Skill Effect Crescent Transmigration When Jingliu has two stacks of Syzygy, she enters the Spectral Transmigration state, which advances her action by 100% and increases her crit rate by 40%. Her skill, Transcendent Flash, becomes enhanced to be Moon on Glacial River. She can then only use this skill in battle. When Jingliu uses an attack in the Transmigration state, she consumes HP from all allies, equal to 4% of their max HP. Jingliu’s attack increases by 540% of the total HP consumed, capping at 150% of her base attack. This lasts until the current attack ends. When her stacks reach zero, she exits the state.

Technique:

Technique Effect Shine of Truth After using this technique, Jingliu creates a dimension that lasts for 20 seconds, freezing all enemies in it. After entering combat with these enemies, Jingliu immediately regenerates 15 energy and gains one stack of Syzygy. This gives a 100% base chance of freezing enemies for one turn. While frozen, enemies take additional ice damage equal to 80% of her damage at the start of every turn.

Traces:

Trace Effect Deathrealm (unlocked at ascension two) While in the Spectral Transmigration state, Jingliu’s effect resistance increases by 35%. Sword Champion (unlocked at ascension four) After using Transcendent Flash, Jingliu’s next action advances forward by 10%. Frost Wraith (unlocked at ascension six) While in the Spectral Transmigration state, Jingliu’s ultimate damage increases by 20%.

What are Honkai Star Rail Jingliu’s eidolons?

If you get lucky and pull an extra Jingliu (or two), here’s what each eidolon unlocks:

Eidolon Effect Level one: Moon Crashes Tianguan Gate When using her ultimate or enhanced skill, Jingliu’s crit damage increases by 24% for one turn. If only one enemy is attacked, the target additionally takes ice damage equal to 100% of Jingliu’s attack. Level two: Crescent Shadows Qixing Dipper After using her ultimate, the damage of Jingliu’s next enhanced skill increases by 80%. Level three: Halfmoon Gapes Mercurial Haze Increases Jingliu’s ultimate level by two, up to a maximum of 15. Also increases her talent level by two, up to a maximum of 15. Level four: Lunarlance Shines Skyward Dome During the Spectral Transmigration state, the attack Jingliu gains by consuming allies’ HP increases by 90% of the total HP consumed. The cap for attack gained this way increases by 30%. Level five: Night Shades Astral Radiance Increases Jingliu’s skill level by two, and increases her basic attack level by one, up to a maximum of fifteen and ten respectively. Level six: Eclipse Hollows Corporeal Husk When Jingliu enters the Spectral Transmigration state, the Syzygy stack limit increases by one, and she gains one stack of Syzygy. While in the state, her crit damage increases by 50%.

What are Honkai Star Rail Jingliu’s ascension materials?

Here is the list of materials you need to get Jingliu leveled up to her maximum. The gelid chitins drop from the Ice Out of Space boss, located in Jarilo-VI.

Required level Credits Materials 20 3,200 Four immortal scionette 30 6,400 Eight immortal scionette 40 12,800 Two gelid chitins, five immortal aeroblossom 50 32,000 Five gelid chitins, eight immortal aeroblossom 60 64,000 15 gelid chitins, five immortal lumintwig 70 128,000 28 gelid chitins, seven immortal lumintwig

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Jingliu?

Jingliu has a complicated past, to say the least. She first appears in an animated short, facing off against Honkai Star Rail’s Jing Yuan amongst flashbacks to her training him as a child. It turns out she became mara-stricken, and so Jing Yuan follows through on his promise to her from the past.

Jingliu’s Japanese voice actor is Kuwashima Houko and her English voice is by AmaLee. You might recognize Huoko as Kie Kamado in Demon Slayer, or Delta in Boruto, and AmaLee from her performance in Octopath Traveler 2 as Dolcinaea or Elimine in Fire Emblem Heroes.

Perhaps you’re into Hoyoverse’s other mammoth game – in which case, try these Genshin Impact codes to grab some of the Genshin Impact Fontaine characters like Genshin Impact’s Focalors and Genshin Impact’s Neuvillette.