The Honor Magic6 Ultimate launch is fast approaching, with the device set to release alongside a design partnership with Porsche for the base model. While the latter’s teaser a few weeks ago left a lot to the imagination regarding the actual design, the Honor Magic6 Ultimate’s design reveal shows us a lot more.

As first seen on Honor’s Weibo (via Android Headlines), the new handset comes in black and purple – Ink Rock Black and Sky Purple, to be specific. As you can see in the pictures, there’s a leather back with angular features around the central camera bump.

While the camera bump design is different – square instead of circular – the lenses look the same as the other models in the lineup. Of course, we can’t be sure of any internal changes with the Ultimate, whether hardware or software, at the time of writing. Honor hasn’t revealed any details, so we have to wait for the company to tell us more before we can see if it joins the ranks of the best 5G phones.

If we take last year’s Ultimate as an indicator, however, we can expect the Magic6 Ultimate to be very similar to the Pro, at least in terms of specs. So, expect to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powering everything, up to 1TB of storage, and the same 6.8-inch LTPO OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. As for cameras, if things stay the same, which it looks like they will, there’ll be a 50MP main camera, 180MP periscope, and 50MP ultrawide.

Of course, we won’t have full details until March 18, when the phone launches alongside the Porsche design Magic6 RSR. To see how the Ultimate’s performance will likely stack up, check out our Honor Magic6 Pro hands-on. We’ve also got a Porsche Edition Honor Magic V2 RSR review for all you fans of foldable phones out there.