Cozy up with killers in the Identity V Christmas event

This year’s Identity V Christmas event sees the return of beloved event furniture, new skins, and a strange post-related quest to uncover.

Identity V Christmas: Key art from the Christmas update featuring the Postman in Christmas elf attire
Identity V 

The festive spirit descends on the manor for the Identity V Christmas event, as NetEase’s asymmetrical mobile survival horror game dresses up for the holidays. The event is called “Letter on a Snowy Winter Night” and features tons of cosmetics, special missions, and furniture.

Everyone likes to add a bit of extra sparkle to their outfits at Christmas, and the Identity V characters are no different. The Postman, Painter, and Feaster are all donning extra-special costumes resembling a Christmas messenger, Krampus, and the perfect outfit for a cozy night in. After all, Identity V is known for making even the scariest villains lovable in the right costume.

You will also be tasked with helping the Postman to deliver a stack of Christmas letters that a strange man gave to him. If you can figure out who the recipients are you’ll be rewarded! Look out for a festive check-in event too, as well as the return of holiday furniture including a tree, a fireplace, and your very own snowman.

When is the Identity V Christmas event?

“Letter on a Snowy Winter Night” is available now for you to enjoy and runs for all of December. Make sure you keep checking in as more features, including a Christmas map, are coming later in the month.

