Identity V characters – all survivors and hunters

NetEase and Joker Studio continuously add new Identity V characters to their hit asymmetrical survival horror game, so we put together this list to help you keep track of them all. We’ve got mini-bios on all of the Identity V survivors, as well as a list of the hunters that are after them.

As well as the characters on this list, Identity V has featured guests from the Danganronpa games, as well as the Persona 5 characters in crossovers in the past. If you’re not interested in the anime collabs but prefer the sheer fear factor of Identity V, check out our list of the best horror games on Switch and mobile.

Let’s dive into all the Identity V characters.

Gardener – Emma Woods

Emma is a talented gardener who spends her spare time dressing up her favorite scarecrow. In the game, she can dismantle rocket chairs to prevent Huinters from sending Survivors back to the manor.

Lawyer – Freddy Riley

Since a botched lawsuit ruined his life, Freddy has been toiling away in a dead-end job. He dreams of reclaiming his perfect life by finding the person who ruined it for him.

Doctor – Emily Dyer

Emily is a clever yet unassuming doctor with a mysterious past. She aims to find somewhere to settle down as she’s tired of moving from place to place. As you might expect, in-game, she functions as a healer.

Thief – Kreacher Pierson

Kreacher unwillingly handed over his home and land on White Sand Street to open an orphanage and was never compensated properly, so now he turns to a life of thieving to survive.

Explorer – Kurt Frank

Kurt puts his master explorer skills and experience to the test by joining Identity V’s life-or-death game. He’s sailed the English Channel and flown a hot air balloon – surely he can manage this?

Forward – William Ellis

William claims to be the founder of rugby football, but as the small sport gains popularity, people are forgetting him. You can use William to dash into the Hunter to knock them off balance and escape.

Cowboy – Kevin Ayuso

Kevin is a cowboy who was taken in by a Native American tribe which sadly died out, so now he roams Europe in search of his next adventure. He can use his lasso skills to rescue other Survivors from tough spots.

Magician – Servais Le Roy

Servais moved to London to open his own magic shop after starting his career in Belgium but hasn’t had any luck just yet. He’s hoping to find inspiration in Oletus Manor.

Mechanic – Tracy Reznik

Tracy’s been obsessed with her ‘useless’ inventions and gunpowder experiments for as long as she can remember, and now her obsession has put her in debt. The game boasts a grand prize that could solve this, but she’s more interested in the manor’s hidden gadgets.

Coordinator – Martha Behamfil

Martha was a successful member of the cavalry after a childhood love of riding and shooting, but she decided to join the Air Force instead after turning to flying. Sadly, to fly her own plane, she has to find a reliable ‘sponsor’.

Lucky Guy – Deduction Substitute

Little is known about Lucky Guy except that he’s, well, lucky. We don’t even know his real name. His world is like a slot machine that he always wins at, but who knows what will happen when he stops playing?

Priestess – Fiona Gilman

Fiona is a mystic and follower of Cthulhu who claims that her Lord led her to the manor, although no one believes her. She can create portals using her Holy Key to get out of tough situations.

The Mind’s Eye – Helena Adams

Despite going blind at the age of one, Helena is highly educated and aims to get a college education. Of course, she needs tuition money, and the owner of Oletus Manor just so happened to reach out and offer it to her, if she takes part in the game.

Perfumer – Vera Nair

Vera is a famous perfumer who, after years of searching, received inspiration from a mysterious recipe and created ‘Euphoria’, a perfume that helps you to forget about your worries. However, she needs the manor owner’s money to perfect the formula.

Mercenary – Naib Subedar

Naib is a retired mercenary who used to kill for the East India Company. He’s disciplined and brave, skills which will hopefully get him far in this dangerous game.

Female Dancer – Margaretha Zelle

Margaretha divorced her estranged husband and now has no stable source of income, which is presumably why she entered into such a dangerous game to earn a fortune. Her music boxes provide useful support for her team.

Seer – Eli Clark

Despite receiving visions from the beyond that alter his perspective on life, Eli’s seer abilities haven’t helped him in the finance department. He promised his fiancée that he would fix things, so he was forced to accept the offer from Oletus Manor.

Embalmer – Aesop Carl

Aesop holds the dead in extremely high regard and helped one of his visitors to complete her final wish by accepting the invitation to Oletus Manor in her stead. His embalming skills allow him to ‘rebirth’ his allies once per game.

Prospector – Norton Campbell

A miner-turned-surveyor, Norton is terrified of mines after surviving a near-fatal accident during his career. He uses his surveying magnets to help his teammates in the game.

Enchantress – Patricia Dorval

Patricia was born on a slave ship and abandoned when she reached New Orleans after her mother died. There, she found a new mother and learned herbalism, curing, and cursing. She eventually returned to her homeland and awakened a curse inside her blood.

Wildling – Murro

Murro grew up in the forest amongst the wildlife before some passersby found him and returned him to so-called civilization. Unable to fully fit into either of his lives, Murro wonders if Oletus Manor is his final destination.

Barmaid – Demi Bourbon

Demi is searching for her missing brother at the manor after he took a new job and disappeared shortly after. She’s convinced that it’s related to the drink that her brother invented, especially after the recipe arrived to her in the mail.

First Officer – Jose Baden

Jose is looking for an antique Chinese umbrella that belongs to the British Empire, as well as his missing father. He believes that they could both be at Oletus Manor, so he sets foot on the cursed land himself.

Acrobat – Mike Morton

Mike is a lively and colorful acrobat and part of the Hullabaloo traveling circus. The circus means the world to him, so he’s set on finding the killer who took it all away from him one fateful night.

Postman – Victor Grantz

Victor is a quiet postman who prefers the company of small animals to people. He saved a puppy, Wick, from a fire and the dog has since become his companion. Victor had never received a letter himself until the day that the invitation from Oletus Manor arrived.

Grave Keeper – Andrew Kreiss

For Andrew, life, even from an early age, was living hell. Born with albinism and having a fear of the sun, he was constantly plagued with the violent rumors of being cursed. He became a grave keeper to spend his time amongst the epitaphs and the silent dead.

“Prisoner” – Luca Balsa

Luca is a well-educated boy with a mysterious past. He was taken under the wing of a well-known inventor and the two got on well, until one night the inventor was found dead and Luca wound up in prison.

Entomologist – Melly Plinius

Melly went from rags to riches, growing up as a manor servant and then marrying the manor’s owner and inheriting his wealth upon his death. She used her newfound riches to become a rising star in the entomology field.

Painter – Edgar Valden

The only thing that Edgar cares about is the pursuit of the true essence of art and creative inspiration. He’s always believed that no one is fit to discuss art with him, and he is very arrogant and stubborn.

Batter – Ganji Gupta

Ganji Gupta is a peculiar and lonely man whom his neighbors love to gossip about. He used to play for the Royal Cricket Team, yet his training ended abruptly due to a fire. He seems to keep a lot of secrets and his neighbors stay away from him.

Toy Merchant – Anne Lester

Anne’s mother died when she gave birth to her, which led to her father treating her poorly and complaining that she has neither the talent nor the beauty of her late mother. Her only freedom from his strict upbringing was in the toy room her mother left her.

Patient – Emil

No one knows Emil’s past, not even himself. A high fever robbed him of most of his memories, and when he regained consciousness, he found himself in an insane asylum. He has always been quiet and obedient despite going through horrible torture in the asylum.

“Psychologist” – Ada Mesmer

Ada Mesmer is a well-educated psychologist specializing in hypnotherapy, born into a family of doctors. She was forced to stop practicing when her theories were repeatedly disproven, but she later found Emil in the asylum and began working with him.

Novelist – “Orpheus”

“Orpheus” is a rising star in the literary world, specializing in horror. Despite his growing wealth and fanbase, he is still plagued by memories of his dark past, which only he knows about. Or so he thought…

“Little Girl” – “Memory”

“Memory” is what is left of “Orpheus”’s daughter after the nightmare. He saw her as a treasure and hoped that she would have a happy and beautiful future, but he sadly couldn’t give that to her.

Weeping Clown – Joker

Due to his meek nature, Jack, or Joker as he’s now known, naturally became the Weeping Clown of the circus, limping on the stage and using his funny face and uncoordinated limbs to make the audience laugh.

Professor – Luchino Diruse

Not much is known about Luchino Diruse, other than that he is obsessed with the origin of humans. Once he figures out where we came from, he’s sure to become obsessed with the origin of that creature next.

Upcoming Identity V survivors

Here’s a list of the upcoming Identity V survivors.

Antiquarian – Qi Shiyi

Composer – Frederick Kreiburg

Journalist – Alice DeRoss

Aeroplanist – Charles Holt

Cheerleader – Lily Barriere

Identity V hunters

Here are all the terrifying Hunters in Identity V:

Hell Ember – Leo

The Ripper – Jack

Smiley Face – Joker

Gamekeeper – Bane

The Feaster – Hastur

Geisha – Michiko

Soul Weaver – Violetta

Wu Chang – White Guard/Black Guard

Photographer – Joseph

Mad Eyes – Burke

Dream Witch – Yidhra

Evil Reptilian – Luchino

Axe Boy – Robbie

Bloody Queen – Mary

Guard 26 – Bonbon

“Disciple” – Ann

Violinist – Antonio

Sculptor – Galatea

“Undead” – Percy

The Breaking Wheel – The Will Brothers

Naiad – Grace

Wax Artist – Philippe

“Nightmare” – “Orpheus”

Clerk – Keigan

Hermit – Alva Lorenz

Night Watch – Ithaqua

Opera Singer – Sangria

“Fool’s Gold” – Norton Campbell

