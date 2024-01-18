Idle Heroes codes January 2024

If you like freebies and enjoy idle games, this Idle Heroes codes list is right up your street. But wait, what is Idle Heroes, you ask? Well, it’s an idle game (if you can believe it), and it tasks you with building a team, one so powerful that they leave your foes cowering in fear, and with more than 200 characters available, you’re sure to have your dream squad in no time.

Should you be after even more freebies, check out our All Star Tower Defense codes, Genshin Impact codes, free Monopoly Go dice links, and Honkai Star Rail codes. You should also take a look at our picks for the best idle games on mobile if you want something similar to play.

Here are all of the new Idle Heroes codes:

COMM2024IH – ten summon scrolls and 1,000 diamonds (new!)



– ten summon scrolls and 1,000 diamonds (new!) IHXMASGIFT – ten summon scrolls and 1,000 diamonds



– ten summon scrolls and 1,000 diamonds XMASBARRY – 777 diamonds



– 777 diamonds SANTA2023IH – ten summon scrolls and 1,000 diamonds



– ten summon scrolls and 1,000 diamonds IH999 – 60 summon scrolls



– 60 summon scrolls IH777 – 50 summon scrolls

Expired codes:

NOVEGIFTIH

SEPLUTZIH

FELIZJULIO

HIJUNE2022

!H777

HAPPYMAYDAY2022IH

IHEASTEERBUNNY

What are Idle Heroes codes?

Idle Heroes codes provide you with freebies courtesy of the developer, DHGames. The developer adds new ones frequently, especially during in-game events, so bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest freebies.

How do I redeem Idle Heroes codes?

Redeeming Idle Heroes codes is easy. Just follow these simple steps:

Fire up Idle Heroes

Go to the cool events menu at the top of the screen

Hit the cool events button

Select exchange gifts

Enter your code

Hit exchange

Go to your in-game mailbox

Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all the current Idle Heroes codes. If you want something to dedicate your time to, our list of the best mobile RPGs has many adventures for you to embark on.