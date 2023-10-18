All Honkai Star Rail codes for October 2023

All aboard, because we’ve gathered this list of all the latest Honkai Star Rail codes to help you out on your astral adventure. Of course, you get plenty of awesome goodies and bountiful rewards from missions, quests, and events, but everyone loves a freebie, right?

Here are all the new Honkai Star Rail codes:

PT8TF72MQ93X – 50 stellar jade and 10k credits

– 50 stellar jade and 10k credits STARRAILGIFT – 50 stellar jade, 10k credits, two traveler’s guides, and five bottled soda

You can also head to the Hoyofest 2023 website to pick up single-use codes for Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, Honkai Impact, and Tears of Themis.

Expired codes:

STPN3TUUTQ8K – 50 stellar jade and 10k credits

MB6N2TVCSQ9F – 50 stellar jade and 10k credits

TAP8H27JBRGP – 100 stellar jade and 50k credits

JSPRZ272S9JB – 100 stellar jade and five traveler’s guides

MT79YKNKARJX – 100 stellar jade and five refined aether

8B64E57RPP3P – 50 stellar jade and 10k credits

BTN5EL69P6K3 – 50 stellar jade and 10k credits

2SP2XE4YBJBB – 50 stellar jade and 10k credits

BSN2EWMHA4RP – 50 stellar jade and 10k credits

SURPRISE1024 – 30 stellar jade, three adventure logs, two dust of alacrity, and 5k credits

GOODGAME1024 – three condensed aether, five travel encounters, and 10k credits

HSRVER10JYTGHC – 50 stellar jade and 10k credits

ZTPTNMTX8LUF – 100 stellar jade and 50k credits

8A6T6LBFQ4D3 – 100 stellar jade and five traveler’s guides

DB7A64BW8LC7 – 100 stellar jade and five refined aether

CS75WMP976AK – 100 stellar jade

9A6BHRKX4XNL – 100 stellar jade and 50k credits. CN server

5S6BZ93E4WN8 – 100 stellar jade and five traveler’s guide. CN server

TTNAYQ3FMF9U – 100 stellar jade and five refined aether. CN server

2T7BP4JVEBT7 – three adventure logs, two condensed aethers, three cosmic fried rice, 5k credits

HSRGRANDOPEN1 – 100 stellar jade and 50k credits

HSRGRANDOPEN2 – 100 stellar jade and five traveler’s guides

HSRGRANDOPEN3 – 100 stellar jade x100 and four refined aether

HSRVER10XEDLFE – 50 stellar jade and 10k credits

How do I redeem my Honkai Star Rail codes?

The Honkai Star Rail redeem code process is easy, just follow these simple steps.

Head to the Honkai Star Rail redeem page

Log into your Hoyoverse account

Select your server

Paste your redemption code into the box

Hit redeem

Head to your in-game mailbox and enjoy your rewards!

Alternatively, you can redeem Honkai Star Rail codes in-game by following these steps:

Launch Honkai Star Rail

Go to the pause menu

Tap the ‘…’ icon next to your namecard

Select the code redemption option

Paste or type your code in the text box

Hit confirm

Head to the in-game mailbox and claim those goodies!

Honkai Star Rail Prime Gaming rewards

If you subscribe to Prime Gaming, you can pick up four Honkai Star Rail bundles with items that include stellar jade and loads of other good stuff. Simply follow this link to pick up the following items:

60 stellar jade

Eight traveler’s guides

Five disposable kinetic cannons

This bundle runs until October 31 and if you’re yet to sign up for Prime Gaming, you can get a free 30-day trial below!

How do I get more Honkai Star Rail stellar jade?

You’re going to need a lot of stellar jade in order to roll for more characters. Here are the best methods.

Where do I get more Honkai Star Rail redeem codes?

The best place to pick up the latest codes is right here! So bookmark this page and check back from time to time. You can also follow the official Honkai Star Rail Twitter and Facebook, or join the Discord channel as well.

What are Honkai Star Rail codes?

HSR codes give you in-game freebies such as stellar jade to spend on new characters and credits to buy some helpful items. Hoyoverse tends to release codes alongside update livestreams, these happen every six weeks for Genshin Impact, so we hope to see them appear as often in Honkai Star Rail.

