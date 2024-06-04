Foldable phones get a lot of attention, mostly because they offer something different in an endless sea of similarly shaped phones. Despite this attention, though, foldables only account for a tiny portion of the overall smartphone market. Still, that could all change before long, with rumors that an iPhone foldable could hit the scene in the coming years.

TrendForce reports that foldable phone shipments are on track to reach 17.8 million units in 2024, which is just 1.8% of the global smartphone market. It’s expecting adoption to grow in the coming years, reaching 4.8% in 2028.

While Samsung is preparing to launch its sixth-generation foldable phones, Apple has yet to get in on the action. That’s not the most surprising thing, though. Foldable phones may have been around for a while, but some fundamental things detract from the experience. The first is the crease in the display, and the second is the durability.

According to TrendForce analysts, current foldable display technology doesn’t meet Apple’s strict requirements. As such, it’s not likely that we’ll see an Apple foldable before 2027. When it eventually arrives, the adoption rate could change significantly.

The report also reveals that Samsung has the biggest market share by far in the foldable space, accounting for just over 50% of units sold globally. Given that it was an early pioneer of the tech, it makes sense that it’s the current leader.

Huawei is hot on its tail, though, with a 30.8% market share, owing to its popularity in China. The report also anticipates that Motorola and Nubia are to continue shaking things up with their affordable flip phone alternatives. We recently reviewed the Nubia Flip 5G, and there’s no question that it offers great value for money.

So, unfortunately for Apple fans, there’s still a long wait on the cards. If you prefer something that flips rather than folds, see our picks for the best flip phones. Or, if you’re looking for something new to play on, see our guide to the best portable gaming console.