Those excited about the next iPhone SE still have a wait ahead of them, the device isn’t tipped to launch until early next year. However, the latest iPhone SE 4 rumor gives us a better idea of what we can expect from Apple’s next budget-friendly handset.

Apple‘s iPhone SE 3 arrived back in 2022 and has a design based on the iPhone 8. It feels very outdated by modern standards, with large bezels and a prominent home button on the front, just like the classic iPhones of the late 2000s. According to freelance coder Nguyen Phi Hung, the next SE will be very different, sharing more similarities with the iPhone 13 instead.

In a series of tweets shared on X, the leaker says we can expect a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. From the front, it will look a lot like the iPhone 13 with a full-width display and a notch at the top, while the back more closely resembles the iPhone XR, with just a single camera. This camera is apparently the Sony IMX503 sensor, the same one used in the Galaxy S20 FE. The leaker says it’ll support 1080p cinematic mode, smart HDR, and portrait mode, but it’ll miss out on night mode. If this all sounds a bit basic for you, it might be worth checking out the upcoming iPhone 16 instead.

As for the hardware, it’s rumored to run on the Apple A16 Bionic and come with 6GB of LPDDR5 memory and 128GB or 512GB of NVMe storage. The battery specs are still a bit of a mystery, Hung says it will be over 3,000 mAh but under 4,000 mAh, and notes that some claim it will be a 3,279 mAh pack. As for charging, it’ll support 20W wired speeds and 12W wirelessly, with MagSafe compatibility.

Of course, at this stage, it’s hard to gauge the legitimacy of these claims, so take these specs with a grain of salt. They don’t sound too outlandish, though, so they could prove to be correct. If you’re looking for a phone that you don’t have to wait for, check out our guide to the best gaming phones on the market, and if you’re looking to keep your phone safe, why not have a gander at the best iPhone cases too?