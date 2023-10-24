Finding the best iPhone cases in 2023 can be a difficult task, with so many different companies popping up looking to cater to all of your competing needs. Are you after something bright and colorful like a Casetify Ultra Impact case, or do you need the extra space of the Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1? We’re here to help you decide which kind of case is best for you and show you the best options in that category.

Here are the best iPhone cases in 2023:

1. OtterBox Symmetry Series+ Clear

The best MagSafe-compatible iPhone case.

Pros

Three-times military standard drop height protection

Antimicrobial

Cons

Boring design

OtterBox is known for its durable, protective phone cases and the Symmetry Series+ Clear is no different. This case takes the classic OtterBox Symmetry Series design and adds MagSafe charging compatibility to it, meaning you don’t have to sacrifice your phone’s safety when using a wireless charging station.

The case is infused with a silver-based additive that blocks microbial growth, so your phone will be slightly cleaner than other people’s when you use it in the bathroom. The Symmetry Series+ Clear is lightweight, durable, and easy to install but lacks personality and color when it comes to design. If you’re prone to losing your phone at parties, perhaps consider a more recognizable iPhone case.

2. Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1

The best iPhone wallet case.

Pros

Large capacity

Air-pocket corners

Cons

No wireless charging

A tad bulky

Wallet cases for your smartphone have come a long way since the days of those flaky folio designs we all used to use (and some of our grandparents still use). In 2023, you can still have a stylish and protective phone case while having space to carry your cash and cards. The Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 is the best iPhone wallet case out there for its functionality both as a decent-sized wallet and a durable case.

We personally like that Smartish’s wallet case is available for a huge variety of iPhone sizes and generations, including those as old as the XR and SE for those of you who aren’t as fussed about upgrading each year. The wallet section can hold up to three cards and still have room for a note or two, making it perfect for taking on the town. The shell itself has grippy sides to prevent accidents and air-pocket corners for when your phone does take a tumble.

The design might be a little utilitarian for some, but it at least comes in some fun colors and patterns and has the option for customization. Sadly, the extra bulk of the wallet means it’s not MagSafe-compatible, but we think that’s a decent compromise for the added storage and protection.

3. ESR metal kickstand case

The best iPhone kickstand case.

Pros

Sleek design with an integrated kickstand

Camera and corner protection

MagSafe compatible

Cons

Boring design

Only for iPhone 14 and 13

As iPhone screens get better and streaming services take over our media consumption, more and more people are watching TV shows and films on their phones. If you find yourself propping your phone up against any nearby object when you’re trying to multitask, check out the ESR metal kickstand case. This sturdy, sleek case comes with an integrated metal kickstand that’s perfect for watching a show while you cook or catching up over FaceTime for hours on end.

According to ESR, the kickstand “retains over 80% hinge strength after 3,000+ uses, based on lab testing,” and there’s extra protection against screen cracks in the corners. Plus, this model is MagSafe compatible, which is why it’s a little pricier than ESR’s previous version, so you can really make the most of your iPhone’s streaming potential. Sadly, it’s only available for the newest models of iPhone and only comes in clear or black, so it’s not the most stylish of the bunch.

4. CASEKOO Crystal Clear

The best budget iPhone case.

Pros

Affordable

Easy installation

Anti-yellowing technology

Cons

Boring design

Not as durable as other similar cases

Imprecise button cut-outs

Sometimes you’re just looking for a cheap option, and the CASEKOO Crystal Clear provides a decent all-round package for a much lower price than its competitors. It includes patented anti-yellowing technology, so you don’t have to worry about the age-old clear phone case problem. It’s easy to slip on and off of your iPhone when you want it to and is grippy the rest of the time.

Of course, as a budget option, there are some downsides. The button cut-outs are a lot less precise than competitors, meaning you might have issues toggling your silent switch. It’s also not as durable as other options on our list, but for the price, it’s a much better choice than one you can grab from your local phone shop.

5. Casetify Bounce MagSafe Case

The best custom iPhone case.

Pros

Huge range of customization

Phone charm slot

Six-times military standard drop height protection

Cons

Pricey

Added bulk on corners

Who says phone protection has to come at the cost of style? The Casetify Bounce MagSafe case certainly doesn’t. Casetify sells a huge range of artistic case designs and has the option for you to create your own custom text-based and image collage cases, all using its most protective case design yet. Plus, it comes with a phone charm slot, something we’ve been missing since the late 2000s.

The bounce corners of this case are what makes it so durable, offering a whopping six-times military standard drop protection whilst being thin enough to offer MagSafe charging. Sadly, these bubbly corners make the case a little bulky and take up valuable pocket space – which is likely why Casetify suggests that you also buy a neck strap. As cool and unique as this case design can be, it’s also extremely pricey, so we recommend thinking twice before splurging on a case covered in pictures of your current partner…

6. Casetify Ultra Impact Barbie Stickermania Case

The best Barbie iPhone case.

Pros

Barbie!

MagSafe compatible

EcoShock corner protection

Cons

Pricey

Aware of its own mortality

Hi Barbie! If you’re among the many of us getting back into all things pink, this Casetify Barbie collaboration case is for you. It’s got all the great features of the standard Ultra Impact case, including MagSafe compatibility, five times military standard drop protection, and extra corner protection, with the added bonus of a loud, Barbie-filled design.

Just like the other Casetify options, however, this Barbie is very expensive and potentially quite gaudy to someone not as into Mattel’s matriarch as you are currently, so keep this in mind in case you suddenly become a Barbie hater again.

7. Wave Case

The best eco-friendly iPhone case.

Pros:

Military-grade drop testing

Added charitable donation

Carbon-neutral shipping

Cons:

Limited options

Given how frequently we upgrade our phones, I think all of us have a drawer full of abandoned, old plastic phone cases somewhere in our house that would just fill up a landfill if we threw them away. Enter the Wave Case, a carbon-neutral iPhone case alternative made from biodegradable materials.

One of my favorite things about the Wave Case is that it comes in a pretty decent variety of colors for an eco-friendly product. Most sustainable products only come in bland earth tones, but you can grab yourself a cute turtle-themed case that’s a lovely bright teal color.

Of all the cases on this list, it’s not the highest level of protection, but with a reasonable price point and lots of positives for your conscience, it’s a solid option for your new device.

8. Apple iPhone 15 Silicone MagSafe Case

The best silicone iPhone case.

Pros:

MagSafe compatible

Lightweight

Range of colors

Cons:

The Apple tax

Flimsier than other cases

Whether you’re nostalgic for the days when all smartphone cases were made of silicone, or you just want a more lightweight protective option for your new iPhone, Apple has you covered. This silicone case is made specifically for the iPhone 15, comes with MagSafe compatibility, and a pleasing range of colors to suit any style.

One drawback is the so-called Apple tax, which basically describes the added costs associated with purchasing an official Apple product. Sure, you’re paying for the company’s guarantee of quality, but you’re also paying for the clout of owning an Apple product. Plus, there’s a reason most case manufacturers have moved away from silicone – it’s flimsier than other materials so it provides less protection than your average hard shell case, and it gathers dust easily. It’s all down to your personal preference in the end though, and this is the best silicone option on the market.

How we chose the best iPhone cases

All iPhone users are unique, so you all want different things out of your phone cases. We take this into account when choosing the best iPhone cases on the market. With all the different categories, we look at the basic considerations for level of protection, bulkiness, and affordability. You can check out our full process on our how we test page.

Past those basics, each category requires its own extra checks. We compare charging effectiveness and capacity in MagSafe cases, and we consider wallet capacity when choosing the best iPhone wallet case. Design plays a big part in choosing the best Barbie iPhone case and custom case. All of these elements go towards finding the best options on the market for your category of choice. Of course, you don’t have to agree with our selections, but we hope they make your decision a bit easier.

That's the end of our list of the best iPhone cases.