Kaiju Paradise codes October 2023

Whether you’re a Kaiju or a survivor, you’ll have no problem making it through this freaky fighter-survival experience with our list of all-new Kaiju Paradise codes. Offering crazy cataclysms, a cataclysmic collection of candies, and more, you truly will be in a paradise… Albeit full of Kaijus.

We update this guide as more codes come out, so be sure to check back from time to time. Or, if you want even more freebies, become the biggest blox on the block with our Roblox promo codes, Ro Fruit codes, Anime Legacy codes, and Project Bursting Rage codes.

Kaiju Paradise codes

Active KP codes:

3.1R – 3k credits (new!)

– 3k credits (new!) WOWMOREBUGFIXES – 3k credits (new!)

– 3k credits (new!) MOREBUGTOFIX – 2.5k credits (new!)

What are Kaiju Paradise codes?

Kaiju Paradise codes are freebies given out by the developer, TZB Studio, to help you survive the Gootrixians or goop the survivors. TZB Studio usually releases new codes to celebrate events or specific milestones, so be sure to add the game to your favourites and bookmark this page to keep on top of all the latest goodies.

How do I redeem my Kaiju Paradise codes?

Redeeming your Kaiju Paradise codes is simple. Just follow these easy steps.

Launch Kaiju Paradise in Roblox

Tap the gift icon at the top-right of the screen

Type or paste your codes into the box

Hit redeem

Enjoy your rewards!

That’s it for our Kaiju Paradise codes. If you want more experiences to explore, check out our list of the best Roblox games. Or, to get involved in all those Roblox Discord chats, head over to our Discord download guide.