Kaiju Paradise codes October 2023

Find yourself in paradise with these Roblox Kaiju Paradise codes, offering heaps of handy goodies to help you survive in this epic fighter-survival experience.

Whether you’re a Kaiju or a survivor, you’ll have no problem making it through this freaky fighter-survival experience with our list of all-new Kaiju Paradise codes. Offering crazy cataclysms, a cataclysmic collection of candies, and more, you truly will be in a paradise… Albeit full of Kaijus.

Kaiju Paradise codes

Active KP codes:

  • 3.1R – 3k credits (new!)
  • WOWMOREBUGFIXES – 3k credits (new!)
  • MOREBUGTOFIX – 2.5k credits (new!)

Kaiju Paradise codes - v. 3.1 Hallows Halloween event art showing a spooky pumpkin

What are Kaiju Paradise codes?

Kaiju Paradise codes are freebies given out by the developer, TZB Studio, to help you survive the Gootrixians or goop the survivors. TZB Studio usually releases new codes to celebrate events or specific milestones, so be sure to add the game to your favourites and bookmark this page to keep on top of all the latest goodies.

How do I redeem my Kaiju Paradise codes?

Redeeming your Kaiju Paradise codes is simple. Just follow these easy steps.

  • Launch Kaiju Paradise in Roblox
  • Tap the gift icon at the top-right of the screen
  • Type or paste your codes into the box
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your rewards!

