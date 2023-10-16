King Legacy codes October 2023

A list of all the new Roblox King Legacy codes for gems, beli, stat resets, cash, and more. All working and checked, direct from the game's developer.

King Legacy codes - a blocky pirate standing in front of the ocean
Ruby Spiers-Unwin's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

October 16, 2023: We checked for new King Legacy 4.7 update codes

Our list of Roblox King Legacy codes is the perfect way to start this sea-faring pirate adventure. We’ve gathered together every current in-game freebie so you don’t have to, whether we’re talking beli to buy swords and fighting styles, or gems to purchase powerful devil fruit. We even have the odd stat reset knocking about the list in case you need to re-spec your character.

If you find this article helpful, why not check out some of our other Roblox content? We also have a guide to all King Legacy fruit, as well as lists of the new Roblox promo codes, All Star Tower Defense codesShindo Life codes, Anime Adventures codes, Pixel Piece codesCombat Warriors codes, and Blox Fruits codes.

Here are all the new King Legacy codes:

  • 1MLikes – ten gems
  • 2BVisits – 30 minutes of two times EXP and ten gems
  • Update4.6YAY – 20 gems
  • Thx4Waiting – stat reset

Expired codes:

  • Peodiz
  • DinoxLive
  • 3xilescha1r
  • THXFOR1BVISIT
  • UPDATE4.5.3
  • 950KLIKES
  • 2023
  • delayedchristmas2022
  • UPDATE4.5.2
  • UPDATE4.0.2
  • UPDATE4.5.0
  • 900KLIKES
  • HYDRAGLYPHICS
  • UPDATE4
  • lagshallnotpass
  • 1MFAV
  • 650KLIKES
  • UPDATE3.5
  • Update3_17
  • 550KLIKES
  • Peodiz
  • DinoxLive
  • Update3
  • 500KLIKES
  • Update2_5
  • 900KFAV
  • 800KFAV
  • 700KFAV
  • 600KFAV
  • 300KLIKES
  • 400KLIKES
  • Update2_17
  • BeckyStyle
  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

How do I redeem King Legacy codes?

To redeem your King Legacy codes simply follow these steps:

  • Open King Legacy
  • Press the menu button under your HP bar
  • Click the cog icon
  • Copy or type one of the King Legacy codes from our list into the code box below the menu
  • Enjoy your rewards!
YouTube Thumbnail

What do King Code Legacy codes offer?

King Legacy codes are gifts given by the developer, Venture Lagoons, and offer in-game rewards such as stat resets, gems, or beli. These codes often drop alongside updates, or when the game reaches a popularity milestone, so be sure to keep checking the list for new ones.

Want more? Check out CodesDb for a powerful, searchable database of the latest game codes.

How do I get more King Legacy codes?

The best place to find King Legacy codes is on the official Discord server, which features the most recent. Either that or you can check our list, as we’ll add new ones anytime they appear.

Pick up even more freebies with our Roblox promo codesFree Fire redeem codes, Genshin Impact codes, and Coin Master free spins links.

Ruby is a fan of all things Final Fantasy, JRPG, Digimon, and Pokémon, though she's partial to a good platformer like Crash Bandicoot or Spyro the Dragon, and maybe even some Coin Master and Roblox, too. You can find her gushing over FFXIV, FFVII Remake, and other such games at our sister sites The Loadout and PCGamesN. She’s currently dreaming about the mythical Nintendo Switch 2 and loves to play Honkai Star Rail and Final Fantasy: Ever Crisis on her sassy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5. She shows her commitment to video games with the Gabumon, Raichu, Carbuncle, and Beerus tattoos spread over her body.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.