King Legacy codes October 2023

Our list of Roblox King Legacy codes is the perfect way to start this sea-faring pirate adventure. We’ve gathered together every current in-game freebie so you don’t have to, whether we’re talking beli to buy swords and fighting styles, or gems to purchase powerful devil fruit. We even have the odd stat reset knocking about the list in case you need to re-spec your character.

Here are all the new King Legacy codes:

1MLikes – ten gems

– ten gems 2BVisits – 30 minutes of two times EXP and ten gems

– 30 minutes of two times EXP and ten gems Update4.6YAY – 20 gems

– 20 gems Thx4Waiting – stat reset

Expired codes:

Peodiz

DinoxLive

3xilescha1r

THXFOR1BVISIT

UPDATE4.5.3

950KLIKES

2023

delayedchristmas2022

UPDATE4.5.2

UPDATE4.0.2

UPDATE4.5.0

900KLIKES

HYDRAGLYPHICS

UPDATE4

lagshallnotpass

1MFAV

650KLIKES

UPDATE3.5

Update3_17

550KLIKES

Peodiz

DinoxLive

Update3

500KLIKES

Update2_5

900KFAV

800KFAV

700KFAV

600KFAV

300KLIKES

400KLIKES

Update2_17

BeckyStyle

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

How do I redeem King Legacy codes?

To redeem your King Legacy codes simply follow these steps:

Open King Legacy

Press the menu button under your HP bar

Click the cog icon

Copy or type one of the King Legacy codes from our list into the code box below the menu

Enjoy your rewards!

What do King Code Legacy codes offer?

King Legacy codes are gifts given by the developer, Venture Lagoons, and offer in-game rewards such as stat resets, gems, or beli. These codes often drop alongside updates, or when the game reaches a popularity milestone, so be sure to keep checking the list for new ones.

How do I get more King Legacy codes?

The best place to find King Legacy codes is on the official Discord server, which features the most recent. Either that or you can check our list, as we’ll add new ones anytime they appear.

