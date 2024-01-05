Fashionistas distraught as Kim Kardashian: Hollywood ends service

A cornerstone of stylish life simulation games comes crumbling down as Kim Kardashian: Hollywood ends service after nearly a decade of letting you live your best life as a celebrity.

The free-to-play mobile game, by Glu Mobile, launched on iOS and Android on June 24, 2014, and made an astounding $1.6 million in its first five days. It’s with a heavy heart that we now confirm that the game is going offline on April 8, 2024, and is now unavailable on Google Play and the App Store.

Players opening the game are now met with a message complete with an ominous countdown stating how many days they have left. You can use your in-game currency up until service ends on April 8, but you can’t purchase anything with real money. There’s no word on potential refunds for anyone having purchased in-game items or currency within a recent period.

Moderators on Glu’s community forum posted a message regarding the decision to sunset the app. It notes that anyone with a VIP subscription must manually cancel it, as Glu Mobile can’t do it from their end.

A very helpful Redditor discovered that you can still get the game if you want to get back to your celebrity life for the last 90 days before the service ends. If you previously downloaded Kim Kardashian: Hollywood on any Apple device, you can head into the App Store, check your previously purchased apps, and scroll through to find it. Then, you can actually redownload it to play.

As we await the last few months of service, some players are going out with a bang in the casino, or living it up in the in-game bar. Honestly, I’d do the same. I do wonder what happens to the babies, husbands, and pets people have found through their time with the app, though.

