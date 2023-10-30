No one can deny that Kirby is cute. Both his character design and his games have the perfect pastel aesthetic that makes for some dreamy-looking Kirby wallpapers. Delicious-looking, even, given how much this li’l guy loves his food. We’ve found the sweetest visual treats for you to feast your eyes on. Grab a Kirby wallpaper to spruce up your laptop or mobile device!

While this hasn’t been released as an official wallpaper, you can download this adorable birthday cake image from the official Kirby JP Twitter.

This beautiful art celebrates 25 years of our favorite pink gumball making his Western debut in Kirby’s Dream Land. There’s a vertical version of this one for phone screens too.

In our opinion, Kirby’s Dream Buffet has some of the cutest art of recent Kirby games. The dessert motifs are to die for, even if they make us a little hungry.

Nintendo Japan has a wealth of adorable Kirby artwork, and this birthday wallpaper is no exception. The tiny Metamato is just precious!

Simple Kirby background @Wallpapers.com

Sometimes you want a wallpaper that’s both cute and not too busy. This simple Kirby artwork is a great blend of the two and would make a pretty great art print as well as a desktop wallpaper.

Kirby icons @Wallpapers.com

This tiled wallpaper features a range of Kirby emojis and a range of his favorite things. Metamatos, curry rice, and lollipops, oh my!

There you have it, a collection of Kirby wallpapers to jazz up your desktop.