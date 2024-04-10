The Spear of Vengeance herself joins the fray in League of Legends: Wild Rift’s patch 5.1 as Riot explores more of the lore of Ruination. Alongside Kalista’s appearance, there are also plenty of awesome skins to check out, a new ranked season, and much more.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is catching up to the base game when it comes to the number of champions (Wild Rift has 109 compared to LoL’s 168), adding Kalista to the pool as part of patch 5.1. She’s the undying spirit of vengeance, carrying out retribution for others for the low, low price of their souls. You can add her to your collection of League of Legends: Wild Rift champions on April 11, 2024.

It wouldn’t be a Wild Rift update without new cosmetics. The Soul Fighter skin series launches alongside Kalista and features the specter herself as well as new looks for Samira, Gwen, Jhin, and Xin Zhao. Plus, turn Fizz into a Swedish Fish with his new Wild Pass skin, and grab yourself Glorious Crown Braum in the Season 13 ranked store.

In terms of events, you can learn more about how the Blessed Isle transformed into the Shadow Isles through narrative comics in Ruination: Kalista’s Odyssey. If you’re looking for some extra freebies, look out for daily login rewards from April 21 to nab yourself some extra blue motes and orange gemstones.

That’s everything you need to know about League of Legends: Wild Rift patch 5.1. There are tons of League of Legends games to check out on Switch and mobile, so why not read our Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story review next?